Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kalyan Jewellers slips 7%, hits 6-mth low; tanks 38% in 13 days; here's why

Kalyan Jewellers slips 7%, hits 6-mth low; tanks 38% in 13 days; here's why

The company's promoters pledged an additional 36.15 million equity shares or 3.5 per cent of total equity of the company in favor of multiple non banking finance companies and others.

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers hit six-month low of Rs 491.25, falling 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, erasing its entire Monday’s gain, after promoters pledged an additional 36.15 million equity shares or 3.5 per cent of total equity of the company in favour of multiple non banking finance companies (NBFCs) and others.
 
Ramesh Trikkur Kalyanaraman has pledged an additional 17.03 million equity shares representing 1.65 per cent holding in the company, while, Seetharam Trikkur Kalyanaraman has pledged an additional 19.12 million equity shares or 1.85 per cent stake in the company, the disclosure made by Kalyan Jewellers shows. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS
 
 
These promoters have pledged shares of the company in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Capital, Infina Finance, STCI Finance, and HSBC Invest Direct Financial Service to avail loan facilities from them.
 
With these pledge shares, currently, total 24.89 per cent of the prompter shareholding (15.64 per cent of total equity capital of the company) has been pledged. As on December 31, 2024, total 19.32 per cent the promoter shareholding (12.14 per cent of total equity capital of the company) had pledged, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
On August 22, 2024, Private equity firm Warburg Pincus had sold its entire 9.17 per cent holdings in Kalyan Jewellers. The promoters had purchased 24.3 million equity shares or 2.36 per cent stake of the company, for a purchase price of Rs 535 per share aggregating to Rs 1,300 crore. Among the other buyers were Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Nomura and Government of Singapore.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Apollo Hospitals rises 3%; Kotak upgrades to 'Buy' from 'Add', raises TP

share market stock market trading

DEE Development surges 7% after increasing capacity of Gujarat facility

Jio financial services

Jio Financial JV enters stock broking biz; broking stocks fall up to 6%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Venus Remedies share price surges 12% on renewal of EU GMP certification

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

J&K Bank shares slip after posting Q3 results; What's worrying investors?

 
Meanwhile, the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers has fallen below its previous low of Rs 498.85 touched on Friday, January 17, 2025. It erased its entire 6 per cent gain recorded on Monday. In the past 13 trading days, the stock plunged 38 per cent despite the company’s strong denial on rumours on corporate governance, share pledge, concerns around auditors, and allegations of colluding with fund managers to write the price in the market. 
 
However, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC) on Sunday, January 19 issued a statement addressing recent social media allegations. MOAMC is a subsidiary of the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
In recent weeks, social media posts have alleged that officials at MOAMC may have been bribed to make substantial investments in Kalyan Jewellers. The firm strongly denied the "baseless, malicious, and defamatory allegations" circulating online against MOAMC and its officials. Without naming any specific individuals, MOAMC said, "These unfounded accusations are a calculated attempt by vested interests to tarnish the reputation our organization and leadership have built over decades."
 
The stock hit a record high of Rs 794.60 on January 1, 2025. The market value of Kalyan Jewellers has more than doubled in the previous two calendar years. In the calendar year 2024 (CY24), it soared 116 per cent, while, in CY23, it had zoomed 180 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex had gained 20 per cent in CY23 and 9 per cent in CY24. 
 
The company made its stock market debut on March 26, 2021. The stock had hit a record low of Rs 55.20 on May 11, 2022. Despite a sharp correction from all-time high levels, the stock price of Kalyan Jewellers is trading 465 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 87 per share.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down over 500 pts, below 76,600; bank, auto, realty indices drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Terrible Tuesday! Sensex sinks 849pts; why are stock markets falling today?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Dixon Tech stock tanks 14%, breaks 100-DMA after 20-mths; tech outlook here

UltraTech

UltraTech Q3 Preview: Analysts eye QoQ rise in sales, profit on rising vol

market stocks us market share market bullish

DEV IT share price zooms 7% after securing project from Gujarat Metro Rail

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Kalyan Jewellers Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon