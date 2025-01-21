Business Standard

Venus Remedies share price surges 12% on renewal of EU GMP certification

The rise in Venus Remedies share price came after the company announced the renewal of its European GMP certification by Infarmed, the National Authority of Medicines and Health Products in Portugal

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Venus Remedies share price: Pharmaceutical company Venus Remedies shares zoomed as much as 12.05 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 330.90 per share on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. 
 
The rise in Venus Remedies share price came after the company announced the renewal of its European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification by Infarmed, the National Authority of Medicines and Health Products in Portugal. 
 
“Covering our manufacturing facility for Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Oncology (Liquid and Lyophilized Injectable) formulations, the milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class pharmaceutical products to the European market,” Venus Remedies said in a statement.
 
 
Since receiving its first EU GMP certification in 2007, Venus Remedies has maintained a strong foothold in the European market for over 15 years, the company claimed. 
 
As a leading exporter of Meropenem outside India, with several marketing authorisations across Europe, the company has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality antibiotics and oncology products, it added.

About Venus Remedies 
 
Venus Remedies is among the leading pharmaceutical companies dedicated to developing and manufacturing affordable healthcare solutions. 
 
With a strong focus on research and development (R&D), the company offers a diverse portfolio of products, including antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs, injectables, tablets, and topical preparations. 
 
Venus Remedies is particularly renowned for its expertise in critical care medications, focusing on life-saving antibiotics and oncology treatments. Notably, the company is among the world’s largest manufacturers of critical care antibiotics such as meropenem and imipenem-cilastatin.
 
Headquartered in Panchkula, Haryana, Venus Remedies operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that comply with international quality standards. 
 
Last checked, the market capitalisation of Venus Remedies stood at Rs 413.04 crore, according to BSE. 
 
Venus Remedies 52-week high is Rs 427.30 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 280 per share. 
 
At 12:40 PM, Venus Remedies share was trading 4.64 per cent higher at Rs 309 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.09 per cent lower at 76,236.92 levels.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

