KEC International shares rise 3% as company receives Rs 177-cr tax refund

KEC International shares rise 3% as company receives Rs 177-cr tax refund

The northward move in the company's share price came after its announcement that it has received a refund of Rs 177 crores from the Income Tax Department

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of infrastructure EPC major and RPG Group company, KEC International, advanced 2.72 per cent to today's high of Rs 717.45 per share on the BSE during the intraday deals on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
 
The northward move in the company's share price came after its announcement that it has received a refund of Rs 177 crores from the Income Tax Department.
 
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said, “This refund strengthens our liquidity position and further enhances our financial leverage. As we move forward, we remain committed to operational excellence and prudent capital management to drive sustainable growth across our business verticals.”
 
 
KEC International is an infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) major. A part of RPG Enterprises, the company has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. KEC International is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries (including EPC, Supply of Towers, and Cables).  READ: Why Indian stock markets rallied despite Trump's reciprocal tariff threat?
 
The Civil Construction company's market capitalisation stands at Rs 19,070.57 crore on the BSE. The company is a constituent of the BSE 500 index.

KEC International shares have dropped around 27 per cent in the last six months and nearly 1 per cent in the last one year.
 
KEC International shares reached their all-time high of Rs 1,312 per share on December 4, 2024, while they were seen at their all-time low of Rs 21.73 per share on December 10, 2008.
 
The Civil Construction company's shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,312 - 648.45 on the BSE.
 
At around 1:47 PM on Wednesday, KEC International shares were trading at Rs 716.05 per share, up 2.52 per cent from their previous close of Rs 698.45 on the BSE. A total of nearly 0.40 million shares of KEC International, worth around Rs 28.50 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
 
At the same time, the BSE Sensex was trading at 73,659, up 670 points or 0.92 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was up 234 points or 0.1 per cent at 22,316.
 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE
