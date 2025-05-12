Monday, May 12, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Triveni Turbine shares fly 12% as Q4 profit zooms 24%; ₹2 dividend declared

Triveni Turbine shares fly 12% as Q4 profit zooms 24%; ₹2 dividend declared

Triveni Turbine shares zoomed after the company posted a healthy set of numbers in its March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

bull market, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Triveni Turbine share price: Turbines manufacturer Triveni Turbine shares zoomed up to 12.30 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹579.25 per share, on Monday, May 12, 2025. 
 
At 1:20 PM, Triveni Turbine shares were off day’s high, and were trading 9.54 per cent higher at ₹565 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 3.20 per cent higher at 81,996 level.
 
What fuelled the rally in Triveni Turbine share price?
 
Triveni Turbine shares zoomed after the company posted a healthy set of numbers in its March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.
 
The company’s revenue soared 17.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹538 crore, from ₹458.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY24).
 

Also Read

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Smallcap stock zooms 13%, rebounds 53% from April low. Do you own?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why are investors buying BEML shares today? Stock rises 5% in trade

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Preview: Net profit may rise up to Rs 1,124 crore YoY

trading, stock market

Birla Corp shares see best day in 5 years as stock rallies 20%; here's why

online gaming digital gaming

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock nears 3-year high; up 95% from 52-wk low

 
The profit, also known as bottomline, surged 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹94.6 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹76.2 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 31.2 per cent annually to ₹140.3 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹106.9 crore in Q4FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 26.1 per cent in Q4FY25, from 23.3 per cent in Q4FY24. 
 
The order booking for the year reached a record ₹2,363 crore, up 26 per cent annually backed by a surge in domestic and product-led demand, Triveni Turbine said.
 
Triveni Turbine dividend announcement
 
The Board of Directors of the company recommended a final dividend at 200 per cent i.e. ₹2 per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of ₹1 each for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday, September 8, 2025. 
 
The dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the shareholders, subject to deduction of tax at source, within thirty days from the date of declaration. 
 
Triveni Turbine outlook
 
Triveni Turbines is well-positioned for continued strong performance, supported by a solid order backlog in its API and IPG segments and expansion into high-growth markets like the USA. A reliable domestic supply chain further strengthens its competitiveness, the company revealed, in a statement.
 
The Aftermarket business is set for growth, driven by a broader range of services and spare parts for steam, gas, utility, and geothermal turbines.
 
“The Company’s expanding presence in global markets, along with the increasing demand for renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste-to-energy (WtE), and decentralised power solutions, continues to present substantial growth opportunities for Triveni Turbines. The Company is confident that leveraging these opportunities, both domestically and internationally, will enable it to maintain growth and profitability in the coming years,” the company added.
 
About Triveni Turbine
 
Triveni Turbine is a leading industrial steam turbine manufacturer based in Bengaluru, India, specialising in efficient and reliable power solutions for industrial and renewable energy sectors. 
 
With a strong focus on engineering excellence and customer-centric innovation, Triveni Turbine offers precision-engineered steam turbines up to 100 MW. 
 
The company’s offerings cater to a wide range of industries, including Sugar, Steel, Cement, Oil & Gas, and Food Processing, among others. Its global footprint spans over 80 countries, with more than 6,000 turbine installations across more than 20 sectors.

More From This Section

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex up 3% as border tensions cool; US cuts China tariffs to 30%

IPO

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on May 14: Here's all you need to know

IPO

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 1.4x, GMP 14%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Reliance Power shares jump 13% in trade; here's why stock is in demand

initial public offering, IPO

Integrity Infrabuild IPO opens on May 13: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Share price Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock markets NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon