Monday, May 12, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on May 14: Here's all you need to know

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on May 14: Here's all you need to know

Accretion Pharmaceuticals has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹96 to ₹101 apiece

IPO

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Accretion Pharmaceuticals will open for subscription on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹29.75 crore through a fresh issue of ₹2.94 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 

Here are the key details of Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO:

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO price band, lot size

Accretion Pharmaceuticals has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹96 to ₹101 apiece. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,21,200 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,42,400 for two lots.  
 
 

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO key dates

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, May 16, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day prior to the issue opening date i.e, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Monday, May 19, 2025. Shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals will list on the NSE Emerge platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.   ALSO READ | Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 1.4x, GMP 14%
 

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager of the Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO.
 

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals were trading flat at ₹101, the upper price band, in the grey market premium (GMP), according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Integrity Infrabuild IPO opens on May 13: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Shankar Sharma

How to survive the market fall amid India, Pak war? Shankar Sharma advises

BSE

BSE urges market players to enhance cybersecurity amid rising threats

share market, trading

Tata Chemicals rises 2% after Q4 net loss declined to ₹74 cr; check details

trading, stock market

APL Apollo Tubes shares gain 3% after Q4 results; check details here

 

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise ₹2.69 crore for capital expenditure towards the purchase of new equipment and machinery, ₹4.65 crore for the upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility. Additionally, the company plans to use ₹99.17 lakhs for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and ₹14.68 crore for funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 

About Accretion Pharmaceuticals

Established in 2012, Accretion Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of tablets, capsules, oral liquid, external preparations (ointment, cream, gel, lotion, medicated shampoo, mouthwash, dusting powder), and oral powder (sachet and dry syrup( etc. Apart from manufacturing products for direct sales,  the company also manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on a loan license or contract manufacturing basis. Its business is mainly carried out on a principal-to-principal basis with different marketers. Accretion Pharmaceuticals caters to multiple corporate clients on a loan licence and contract manufacturing basis. 
 

Accretion Pharmaceuticals financial overview

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the company reported a total revenue of ₹35.75 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5.23 crore. In the financial year 2024-25 (FY24), Accretion Pharmaceuticals reported a total income of ₹33.93 crore, up 14.9 per cent from ₹29.53 crore in the previous fiscal. Its PAT stood at ₹3.87 crore in FY25, a significant increase from ₹10.39 lakhs in FY24.

More From This Section

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 2600 pts to 82,100; Nifty tops 24,800 on Ind-Pak truce; SMID up 3%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why are investors buying BEML shares today? Stock rises 5% in trade

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Preview: Net profit may rise up to Rs 1,124 crore YoY

trading, stock market

Birla Corp shares see best day in 5 years as stock rallies 20%; here's why

online gaming digital gaming

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock nears 3-year high; up 95% from 52-wk low

Topics : Stock Market NSE SME platform NSE Emerge SME IPOs IPOs NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon