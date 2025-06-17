Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mastek share price up 3% on bagging contract from NHS England; details here

Mastek share price up 3% on bagging contract from NHS England; details here

Mastek shares gained in trade today after the company announced it has secured a contract from NHS England to provide cybersecurity training for NHS Boards and Senior Information Risk Owners (SIROs).

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Mastek is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services that help clients generate measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mastek share price: IT company Mastek share price rose as much as 2.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,570.15 per share on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
 
Around 10:25 AM, Mastek shares were trading 1.22 per cent higher at ₹2,528.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,597.09 levels.
 

Why did Mastek share price rise in trade today?

 
Mastek shares gained in trade today after the company announced it has secured a contract from NHS England to provide cybersecurity training for NHS Boards and Senior Information Risk Owners (SIROs). The training will be delivered in partnership with Templar Executives, Mastek said, in a statement.
 
 
“We are delighted to be partnering with Mastek to deliver training assured by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). With the growing integration of healthcare services, our tailored approach and experience encourages Boards and executives to take accountability for cyber and information risk, alongside clinical and financial risk, to deliver quality patient care,” said Rekha Babber, MD Cyber Academy, Templar Executives.
 
The one-year contract, with an option to extend for another year, is aimed at boosting cyber resilience across the UK healthcare system.  

Also Read

DLFCAMELLIASFORSUNAIN

Nifty Realty up 2% in subdued market, Sunteck, DLF gain upto 4%; here's why

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee shares jump on board's nod to infuse ₹2,237 crore via promoter warrants

gas, gas pipeline, cng

Mahanagar Gas top pick among CGDs, Gujarat Gas least preferred: Nomura

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart shares see record drop as 20% stake changes hands

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Zydus Wellness gains 3% after 4.6 million shares change hand in pre-open

 
The training will focus on equipping these critical leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively manage cyber risks, ensure compliance with legislation, and foster a culture of cyber resilience within their organisations.
 
“We are happy to expand our support into NHS England in building stronger cybersecurity leadership across the NHS. As healthcare systems continue to become more digital, effective cyber governance at the Board level is essential to safeguarding patient data and ensuring the resilience of critical services,” said Abhishek Singh, President of UKI & Europe at Mastek.
 
The training includes two core components: SIRO Training, which targets SIROs and Deputy SIROs to help them manage cyber risks more effectively; and Board Training, which is designed to improve executive boards’ understanding of cybersecurity governance, leadership responsibilities, and regulatory compliance. 
 
The partnership with NHS England highlights the company’s focus on enabling secure healthcare services in an increasingly digital environment, Mastek said.
 

About Mastek 

 
Mastek is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services that help clients generate measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. With a presence in over 40 countries and a workforce of more than 5,000 professionals, Mastek serves over 400 active customers across key sectors such as Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Higher Education, and Financial Services. 
 
The company partners with leading technology platforms including Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks to deliver innovative solutions tailored to evolving business needs.

More From This Section

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Jainik Power makes negative D-Street debut; shares list at 25% discount

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250 pts as HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL weigh; SMIDs in green

Oswal Pumps IPO GMP

Last day! Oswal Pumps IPO closes today; subscription rises 2x, GMP at 9%

Monolithisch India IPO allotment status

Monolithisch India IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

dividend stocks

Ex-date Alert! These 3 stocks to trade ex-date on June 18; do you own any?

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Mastek cybersecurity Share price share market Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon