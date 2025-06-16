Monday, June 16, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Patil Automation IPO sees muted start; subscription at 35%, GMP 18%

Patil Automation IPO sees muted start; subscription at 35%, GMP 18%

Patil Automation IPO Day 1 subscription status: The SME offering is receiving a muted response from investors as the issue was subscribed around 35 per cent only

IPO

Patil Automation has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Patil Automation IPO Day 1 subscription status: The initial public offering of Patil Automation opened for bidding today June 16, 2025. The SME offering is receiving a muted response from investors as the issue was subscribed around 35 per cent only as of 2:15 PM, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
The company has allocated not more than 50 per cent of the issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent to retail investors, and 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs).  

Patil Automation IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Post-opening, the unlisted shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers were trading at ₹142, reflecting a premium of ₹22 or 18.3 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹120, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 

Patil Automation IPO details

Patil Automation aims to raise ₹69.61 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale component. The three-day subscription window to bid for the public issue will close on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Shares of Patil Automation will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 23. 
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share and lot size at 1,200. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,44,000 to bid for at least one lot at the upper price band. The minimum investment amount required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,88,000 for two lots. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 700 pts, Nifty tops 24,950; oil prices ease

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 700 pts in broad rally, Nifty tops 24,950; oil prices ease

Samay Project Services IPO Day 1 update

Samay Project Services Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 15%; GMP flat

Samay Project Services IPO Day 1 update

Samay Project Services Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 15%; GMP flat

Samay Project Services IPO Day 1 update

Samay Project Services Day 1 update: Subscription lags at 15%; GMP flat

IPO

Aten Papers and Foam IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 72%, GMP 10%

 
Purva Sharegistry is the registrar of the issue. Seren Capital is the book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to use the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure towards the setup of a new manufacturing facility and repayment of a portion of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes. 

About Patil Automation

Incorporated in 2015, Patil Automation is an automation solutions provider serving industrial clients, primarily in the automotive sector. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, testing and installing customised automation systems such as welding lines (spot welding, MIG and TIG), assembly lines, material handling machinery and special-purpose machinery, tailored to meet the specific requirements of its clients' production facilities. Its client base primarily comprises Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier I suppliers to Automotive OEMs and manufacturers of automotive components and sub-components. Its manufacturing facility is located in the MIDC Chakan area of Village Sudumbre, Tehsil Maval, District Pune in Maharashtra.

More From This Section

Monolithisch India IPO gmp

Monolithisch India IPO closes today; subscription rises 63x, GMP at 27%

ipo market listing share market

Waterways Leisure Tourism files DRHP for ₹727 crore IPO; check details here

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Here's why Omaxe share price is buzzing in trade today; key details inside

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Coforge, Infosys, TCS: Why are IT stocks rising in trade today? Explained

Sterlite Tech

Sterlite Technologies surges 13% on heavy volumes; soars 22% in 3 days

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs Markets NSE SME platform NSE Emerge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon