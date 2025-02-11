Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Last hours! Eleganz Interiors IPO ends today; subscription 7x, GMP up 16%

Last hours! Eleganz Interiors IPO ends today; subscription 7x, GMP up 16%

Eleganz Interiors IPO, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6 million equity shares, is available at a price band of Rs 123 - Rs 130 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares

ipo

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eleganz Interiors IPO Day 3: Interior solutions supplier company Eleganz Interiors' initial public offering (IPO) is set to conclude for public subscription today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The NSE SME offering has received a decent response from investors so far. Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suggests that Eleganz Interiors IPO has been oversubscribed by 7.32 times as of around 11:18 AM on Tuesday, February 11.
 
Eleganz Interiors IPO, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6 million equity shares, is available at a price band of Rs 123 - Rs 130 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of Rs 1,30,000.
 
 
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Eleganz Interiors continue to command a strong premium in the grey market as the public offering concludes today. According to sources tracking grey market activities, Eleganz Interiors shares were trading at around Rs 151 per share. This reflects a grey market premium of Rs 21 per share, or 16.15 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price of Rs 130. 
 
Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Eleganz Interiors IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account by Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Also Read

IPO

Solarium Green Energy IPO Day 3; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Chamunda Electricals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

IPO

Chamunda Electricals IPO closes today; subscription soars 56x, GMP at 30%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

CLN Energy IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

IPO

IPO calendar: 4 new issues, 7 listings to ignite primary markets next week

 
Eleganz Interiors shares are slated to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Friday, February 14, 2025.
 
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Vivro Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.  Eleganz Interiors proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for the repayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
 
Eleganz Interiors is engaged in providing interior fit-out solutions, dedicated to crafting corporate and commercial spaces, including corporate offices, research and development facilities, laboratories, airport lounges, flexible workspaces, and commercial retail spaces, among others. The company's range of services includes Design & Build (D&B) and General Contracting (GC) services. The company bids for domestic tenders issued by large domestic and multinational corporations, project management consultants, and international property consultants for D&B and GC services.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market LIVE: Zomato, Power Grid, TaMo drag Sensex 250 pts lower to 77,050; SMIDs tumble over 2%

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa shares buzz in weak market after many brokerages raise target price

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Escorts Kuborta slips 5% on weak Q3 operational performance; buy or sell?

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Gold at $2,900: Should you buy or sell Muthoot, Manappuram Finance shares?

Adani Group

Adani group stocks in focus; Enterprises, Power, Green Energy gain up to 4%

Topics : SME IPO NSE SME platform IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon