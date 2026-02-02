Monday, February 02, 2026 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Latent View Analytics rallies 8%, trades higher for 3rd day; here's why

The Data & Analytics industry is positioned for continued robust growth, driven by organizations' increasing recognition of data as a critical competitive advantage.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

Latent View Analytics share price today

 
Shares of Latent View Analytics rallied 8 per cent to ₹451.65 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. 
 
The stock price of the company engaged in an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm is trading higher for the third straight day, surging 14 per cent during the same period. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹517 on December 8, 2025.
 
At 10:18 AM; Latent View Analytics stock was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹442.40, as compared to 0.10 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold with a combined 2.64 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Why did Latent View Analytics stock price gain 13% in 3 days?

Latent View Analytics is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. 
Latent View Analytics reported the 12th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, delivering 7.9 per cent sequential growth and 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) expansion in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). 

In Q3FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹278 crore, witnessing sequential growth of 7.9 per cent in rupee terms and 5.7 per cent in dollar terms. The growth was primarily led by the financial services and technology practices, which grew by 20.6 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively. The company said it maintained an adjusted EBITDA margin at 23.0 per cent, supported by operational discipline, despite the impact of one-time costs.  ALSO READ | E2E Networks, Anant Raj surge up to 10% on tax holiday for cloud services

Outlook

The Data & Analytics industry is positioned for continued robust growth, driven by organizations’ increasing recognition of data as a critical competitive advantage. Key growth drivers include the rising demand for actionable insights, increasing organizational investment in digital transformation, and the competitive advantages gained through sophisticated analytics implementations. 
The proliferation of cloud-based solutions, virtual work environments, and SaaS-based analytics platforms continues to accelerate market adoption by reducing implementation barriers and improving accessibility. Emerging trends such as social media analytics, edge computing, and AI-powered predictive modeling are expected to drive sustained growth over the coming years, the company said in FY25 annual report.  ALSO READ | ITC, Godfrey Phillips, VST Ind slip up to 6% in 2 days on new cigarette tax

Union Budget 2026

 
In the Budget 2026, the government proposed a tax holiday until 2047 for foreign cloud firms serving global customers from Indian data centres, provided Indian demand is routed via domestic resellers. ₹10,000 crore has been allocated for the India AI Mission in FY27, while public data centre investments crossed $75 billion in 2025.
 
The policy mix of long-term tax incentives, ₹10,000 crore AI funding, and support for cross-border cloud delivery positions India as a global data and AI infrastructure base. This would drive increased FDI, data localisation by reducing reliance on offshore storage and boost domestic resellers business. Moreover, it would aid development of a broader digital value chain ecosystem spanning infrastructure, network services and managed solutions, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 

