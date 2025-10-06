Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LG Electronics IPO draws Norway, Singapore wealth funds as anchor investors

LG Electronics IPO draws Norway, Singapore wealth funds as anchor investors

The initial public offering comes during the second-busiest quarter on record for Indian listings, with firms set to raise up to $8 billion

LG Electronics

Shares of the local arm of South Korea's LG Electronics were allotted at the upper end of the 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees price band, an exchange filing showed late on Monday.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) -Appliance maker LG Electronics India has sold shares worth about 34.75 billion rupees ($391.88 million) to anchor investors including Blackrock and the wealth funds of Singapore and Norway as part of its $1.3 billion IPO.

Shares of the local arm of South Korea's LG Electronics were allotted at the upper end of the 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees price band, an exchange filing showed late on Monday.

The initial public offering comes during the second-busiest quarter on record for Indian listings, with firms set to raise up to $8 billion.

LG Electronics India had planned for a listing by May after filing for an IPO last December, but delayed the share sale citing market volatility.

 

Blackrock invested 971.6 million rupees, Singapore's wealth fund 1.71 billion rupees and Norway's wealth fund 1.05 billion rupees. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority was allotted shares worth 1.02 billion rupees.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

WeWork, Tata Capital, LG Electronics IPOs: Where should you bet your bucks?

LG Electronics IPO

Investing in LG Electronics IPO? Don't miss these risks, strengths from RHP

initial public offering, IPO

Tata Capital, LG Electronics to launch IPOs worth over ₹27,000 cr this week

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Tata Capital, LG India to open; 29 listings next week

LG India

LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

Domestic mutual funds were allotted about 49% of the shares set aside for anchor investors, with SBI and HDFC funds among the biggest buyers.

Together, anchor investors will buy about 30% of the 101.8 million shares on offer at the IPO.

Anchor investors are large institutional investors, such as mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds, who are allotted shares before the subscription opens for retail and other investors.

These investors are subject to a mandatory lock-in period after listing, in which they cannot sell their shares.

LG Electronics India's three-day share sale opens for other investors on October 7.

The firm is India's second largest appliance maker and competes with Whirlpool and Samsung, in the domestic market.

Its parent firm is looking to make India its global manufacturing hub, for its competitive labor costs and strong domestic demand, an executive told Reuters last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OTT

Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small-town viewerspremium

DMart

DMart stock poor show may continue, but there're triggers to reverse it toopremium

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Government collapse triggers French equities' steepest fall in over a month

Hero MotoCorp, Hero stock, GST reduction, two-wheeler sales, scooter demand, motorcycle market, festive season sales, EV growth, rural demand, Motilal Oswal Research, Axis Securities, Nirmal Bang Research,Hero MotoCorp stock, auto stocks, Q2FY26 resu

Hero MotoCorp rides the festival season tide, with GST winds at its back

SEBI

Sebi flags 100k misleading social media posts amid investor scams

Topics : LG Electronics Markets News IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayClimate Linked Insurance SchemeBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon