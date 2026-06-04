LIC's Rajesh Exports stake under scrutiny after Sebi's interim order

LIC, which held a 10.8 per cent stake in Rajesh Exports as of March 2026, remains the company's largest public shareholder. The insurer's continued exposure to the jewellery exporter despite the stock's prolonged decline and growing regulatory concerns has drawn criticism from governance experts and investors.

An email sent to LIC seeking comment went unanswered.

Shares of Rajesh Exports hit the 5 per cent lower circuit on Thursday to close at Rs 105. The company is now valued at about Rs 3,090 crore, with its market capitalisation down more than 40 per cent this year.

The developments follow Sebi's 109-page interim order alleging misreporting in Rajesh Exports' financial statements amounting to Rs 15.15 trillion, or nearly 99 per cent of its reported revenue. The regulator described the alleged misrepresentation as "unheard of" and barred Mehta from trading in the company's securities pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Exports sought to defend itself against Sebi's allegations, with promoter and executive chairman Rajesh Mehta claiming the company had shared more than 400 GB of data and information with the market regulator and attributing the dispute to a "communication gap" and "confusion" over information submissions.

"We have shared over 400 GB of data and information with the market regulator. We have already provided most of the details but there seems to be a communication gap and confusion. We will be clarifying the matter with Sebi and also again sending all the required documents, which we are confident should clarify the matter," Mehta told Business Standard.

Proxy advisory firms said the episode raises broader questions about the investment processes followed by institutions managing public savings.

"LIC owes a huge responsibility to its policyholders. It should undertake rigorous forensic accounting and due diligence before making investments so that companies with fictitious revenues can be identified at an early stage," said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services.

Experts said institutional investors should reassess holdings when credible evidence of accounting irregularities emerges rather than waiting for regulatory action.

Apart from LIC, Mauritius-based Bridge India Fund held an 8.46 per cent stake in Rajesh Exports as of March 2026.

"In the case of public financial institutions, which manage public money and typically have robust investment committees and oversight mechanisms, one can reasonably expect heightened vigilance over large investments, especially where they receive information under investment agreements or through periodic investor interactions," said Prem Rajani, managing partner at Rajani Associates.

Rajesh Exports argued that there would be little incentive for a listed company to inflate revenues while keeping profits unchanged, as doing so would compress margins. The company said it would continue to cooperate with Sebi and provide additional information to resolve the matter.

Questions over the company's accounts first surfaced in 2023 when the National Stock Exchange sought details on certain investments and cash flows. Shareholder complaints were subsequently filed with Sebi in 2024.

According to Sebi, company funds were routed and layered through personal accounts and related entities without adequate disclosures or supporting documentation. The regulator has also alleged that funds were transferred to Mehta's personal account for derivatives trading and later recorded in the company's books as sales and purchase transactions.

Sebi has separately referred the matter to the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) for examination of the company's statutory auditors.

"We can expect an immediate handover to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to unravel the complex web of cross-border shell structures and initiate criminal prosecution under the Companies Act for corporate fraud," said Ankita Singh, founder of Sarvaank Associates.