Monday, February 09, 2026 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LSEG FX trading system returns to normal after glitches, say traders

LSEG FX trading system returns to normal after glitches, say traders

The matter was resolved around 11:30 a.m. after traders had flagged issues with execution of trades on the interbank order matching system more than two hours ​earlier

Forex

While the technical issues hampered early trading activity for some banks, others were able to execute trades ‌in thinner trading volumes

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian foreign exchange trading system of financial technology and data provider ‍LSEG has resumed functioning, ​four traders said on Monday, following technical glitches in early trade.

The matter was resolved around 11.30 am after traders had flagged issues with execution of trades on the interbank order matching system more than two hours ​earlier, curbing ability to transact on the spot dollar/rupee trading platform.

LSEG did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment. The traders sought anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

LSEG is among a few entities besides banks authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to operate an electronic trading platform for transactions in the spot foreign exchange market.

 

While the technical issues hampered early trading activity for some banks, others were able to execute trades ‌in thinner trading volumes.

Also Read

T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) | (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Rupee internationalisation aims to reduce business risk: T Rabi Sankarpremium

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Forex reserves rise $14 billion in best week in 10 months: RBI data

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

New FEMA regulations for exports and imports to take effect from Oct 1

forex cash dollar deposit

Foreign exchange reserves increase $392 million to $687.19 billion

RBI

RBI asks banks to meet forex risk capital norms on continuous basis

The rupee was quoted ​at 90.4025 per dollar, up 0.3 per cent on the day.

"Bid-offer spreads (on USD/INR) were relatively wider in early trading," said a trader at a Mumbai-based bank, referring to ‍the impact of the technical issues.

Previous such outages have caused intermittent volatility in the currency but ‍traders said ‌the room ​for sharp swings was muted ‍this time, as it was not close to key psychological ‍levels. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 410 pts, Nifty atop 25,800; SmallCaps shine; Infy, ICICI Bank dip 1%

Hindustan Zinc share price today

Hindustan Zinc, JNCASR develop zinc-ion battery prototype; stock rises 3%

Following the disclosure, Vodafone Idea's stock rose by 3.3 per cent on Friday morning, trading at ₹11.88 on BSE.

Vodafone Idea shares rise 4% as KM Birla buys shares, Emkay doubles target

Atul Auto share price, Q3 results,

Atul Auto zooms 13% on posting strong Q3 numbers; PAT up 98% YoY

Technical stock picks: Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities recommends Gail India, Schneider Electric and Balaji Amines.

Down up to 43% in 7 months, analyst turns bullish on these 3 stocks

Topics : foreign exchange foreign trade issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance