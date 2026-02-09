Monday, February 09, 2026 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atul Auto zooms 13% on posting strong Q3 numbers; PAT up 98% YoY

Atul Auto zooms 13% on posting strong Q3 numbers; PAT up 98% YoY

In the December quarter, Atul Auto reported a 98 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit, attributable to owners, at ₹15.35 crore, as compared to ₹7.75 crore a year ago

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

Atul Auto shares jumped 12.9 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹504 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced healthy Q3FY26 results.
 
At 12:09 PM, Atul Auto’s share price was trading 12.53 per cent higher on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 83,985.98. 
 
Its revenue from operations on a consolidated basis came in at ₹230.86 crore, as compared to ₹194.99 crore Y-o-Y, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
 
That apart, Atul Auto witnessed a significant uptick in its January 2026 performance, driven primarily by robust demand in its domestic three-wheeler internal combustion engine (ICE) category. Total sales for the month, including exports, surged 30 per cent to 3,606 units. On a financial year-to-date (YTD) basis for FY26, combined sales grew by 12.3 per cent.

In the domestic market, the company’s ICE three-wheeler segment recorded a 40.82 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, with sales reaching 2,301 units compared to 1,634 units in January 2025. The electric vehicle (EV) portfolio showed mixed results: L3 sales grew marginally by 3.47 per cent to 537 units, while L5 sales saw a sharp decline of 53.78 per cent to 104 units. Overall domestic volumes for January rose 23.72 per cent to 2,942 units.
 
For the April–January period of FY26, total domestic sales reached 26,579 units, marking a 6.21 per cent increase over the previous year. During this period, ICE sales climbed 12.30 per cent to 19,888 units, while EV L5 sales rose 13.48 per cent. Conversely, EV L3 sales experienced a 12.59 per cent dip.

Atul Auto Q2 recap

Financially, Atul Auto reported a strong September quarter (Q2FY26), with consolidated net profit jumping 69.5 per cent to ₹9.17 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew 10.2 per cent YoY to ₹200.17 crore. Segment-wise, the automobile business contributed ₹185.80 crore (up 8.85 per cent), while the non-banking financial (NBFC) arm saw a 29.58 per cent rise in revenue to ₹16.12 crore.
 

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

