Down up to 43% in 7 months, analyst turns bullish on these 3 stocks
Gail, Balaji Amines, Schneider Electric: Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities has turned bullish on these 3 stocks across market capitalisation as they are showing signs of base-building on technical charts.
Large-cap stock Gail India, mid-cap Schneider Electric Infrastructure and micro-cap Balaji Amines have witnessed a prolonged down trend in the stock market, shows historical data. According to NSE data, Schneider Electric and Balaji Amines have plunged by 43 per cent from their July 2025 highs in the last 7 months. Whereas, Gail India has declined 19.3 per cent in the same period. In fact, Balaji Amines recently hit an historic 5-year low at ₹1,060 levels. The stock has slumped as much as 78.4 per cent from its summit at ₹4,913 registered in September 2021. The stock last traded around ₹1,060 levels in February 2021. Similarly, Schneider Electric, which has shed 43 per cent in the last seven months, had registered its life-time high at ₹1,052 in August 2025. When compared to the record high, the stock now trades at 23.3 per cent discount. Meanwhile, Gail India with a dip ₹153.07 this February - quoted at a 11-month low. The stock has dropped by 33 per cent from its life-time high of ₹229.06 hit in July 2024. Om Mehra, technical research analyst at SAMCO Securities believes that these 3 stocks seem ripe for a likely rebound in the near-term, and could gain up to 13 per cent, based on the existing chart patterns. Here's why he explains:
Gail IndiaCurrent Market Price: ₹163
GAIL is stabilising after a corrective phase, holding firmly near the ₹158–₹160 zone, which is emerging as a stronger base. The recent price behaviour suggests that selling pressure is easing, and the stock is entering a consolidation phase rather than extending its decline, says Om Mehra. "The RSI hovering in the mid-40s reflects neutral momentum, indicating that the stock is no longer in an oversold state. Directional indicators also point to a cooling of downside strength, a pattern typically observed during base formation," explains Mehra. The analyst recommends buying the stock on dips near the base zone, with an expected move toward the ₹170–₹175 zone. This translates into a potential upside of 7.4 per cent from current levels.
Schneider Electric InfrastructureCurrent Market Price: ₹763
Schneider Electric Infrastructure has rebounded decisively from lower levels and is now printing higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart, says the analyst from SAMCO Securities. "The RSI has pushed into the mid-60s, indicating expanding strength without appearing stretched, while the MACD has turned firmly positive with a rising histogram, pointing to improving momentum," explains Mehra. As a trading strategy Mehra recommends to buy the stock on dips toward ₹760–₹750, with a stop below ₹720, for an expected move toward ₹820–₹860 (up nearly 12.7 per cent).
Balaji AminesCurrent Market Price: ₹1,146
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 12:11 PM IST