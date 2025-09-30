Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Gold hits new high, Silver ₹1.5 lakh; how to trade Titan, jewellery stocks?

Gold hits new high, Silver ₹1.5 lakh; how to trade Titan, jewellery stocks?

Technical charts suggest that shares of gold loan firms, which have surged over 50% so far in 2025, could rally another 17% from here; while a likely mixed outlook for jewellery makers and sellers.

Gold Silver Price hits new high

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Precious metals - Gold and Silver are seen quoting at life-time highs, with Gold trading near ₹1.20 lakh levels, and Silver topping the ₹1.50 lakh-mark for the first-ever time.  Analysts attributed the surge in bullion prices to strong global demand and a weakening dollar as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets. That apart, gold prices are likely to be in focus in India owing to the upcoming festive season (Diwali, Dhanteras) in October.  ALSO READ | Here's how to buy gold this Diwali, Dhanteras without hurting your pocket  Can the glitter in Gold and Silver prices boost jewellery-related shares? Here's what charts say. 

Titan

  Current Price: ₹3,434  Likely Target: ₹3,900 / ₹3,000  Upside Potential: 13.6%  Downside Risk: 12.6%  Support: ₹3,395; ₹3,216  Resistance: ₹3,520; ₹3,667; ₹3,725; ₹3,850  Titan stock witnessed a near 12 per cent intra-month fall in September, and at present trades with a 5.4 per cent loss this month. In the process, the stock which briefly dipped below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), has bounced back above the same long-term average.   
 
 
  Technical chart suggests that Titan needs to break and sustain above ₹3,520 levels for the near-term sentiment to turn favourable. For now, the 200-DMA at ₹3,395 followed by the weekly trend line support at ₹3,216 is likely to act as key pivots. Break below these support levels, can drag the stock towards ₹3,000-mark.  On the positive, break and sustained trade above ₹3,520 levels, can trigger a rally towards ₹3,900 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,667, ₹3,725 and ₹3,850 levels.  ALSO READ | Titan gets Nomura 'Buy' call on strong jewellery market, 27% upside eyed 

Kalyan Jewellers

  Current Price: ₹459  Likely Target: ₹390  Downside Risk: 15%  Support: ₹432; ₹415  Resistance: ₹480; ₹494; ₹500  Kalyan Jewellers has witnessed a dismal run on the bourses so far in 2025, with the stock down nearly 39 per cent. The near-term bias at the counter seems clearly negative as long as the stock sustains below ₹500, with near resistance visible at ₹480 and ₹494 levels.   
 
  On the downside, the stock may revisit the calendar year lows around ₹390 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹432 and ₹415 levels, shows the medium-term chart.  ALSO READ | Silver sees best annual return in 10 years; holds 45-year trend on charts 

Thangamayil Jewellery

  Current Price: ₹2,006  Likely Target: ₹2,400  Upside Potential: 19.6%  Support: ₹1,975; ₹1,917; ₹1,882  Resistance: ₹2,060; ₹2,160; ₹2,250  Thangamayil Jewellery has declined 11 per cent so far this month. At present the stock is seen trading near its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,975; below which stands the 200-DMA at ₹1,918. The near-term bias at the counter can be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,882.   
 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

