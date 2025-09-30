Precious metals - Gold and Silver are seen quoting at life-time highs, with Gold trading near ₹1.20 lakh levels, and Silver topping the ₹1.50 lakh-mark for the first-ever time. Analysts attributed the surge in bullion prices to strong global demand and a weakening dollar as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets. That apart, gold prices are likely to be in focus in India owing to the upcoming festive season (Diwali, Dhanteras) in October. ALSO READ | Here's how to buy gold this Diwali, Dhanteras without hurting your pocket Can the glitter in Gold and Silver prices boost jewellery-related shares? Here's what charts say.
TitanCurrent Price: ₹3,434 Likely Target: ₹3,900 / ₹3,000 Upside Potential: 13.6% Downside Risk: 12.6% Support: ₹3,395; ₹3,216 Resistance: ₹3,520; ₹3,667; ₹3,725; ₹3,850 Titan stock witnessed a near 12 per cent intra-month fall in September, and at present trades with a 5.4 per cent loss this month. In the process, the stock which briefly dipped below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), has bounced back above the same long-term average.
Technical chart suggests that Titan needs to break and sustain above ₹3,520 levels for the near-term sentiment to turn favourable. For now, the 200-DMA at ₹3,395 followed by the weekly trend line support at ₹3,216 is likely to act as key pivots. Break below these support levels, can drag the stock towards ₹3,000-mark. On the positive, break and sustained trade above ₹3,520 levels, can trigger a rally towards ₹3,900 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,667, ₹3,725 and ₹3,850 levels. ALSO READ | Titan gets Nomura 'Buy' call on strong jewellery market, 27% upside eyed
Kalyan JewellersCurrent Price: ₹459 Likely Target: ₹390 Downside Risk: 15% Support: ₹432; ₹415 Resistance: ₹480; ₹494; ₹500 Kalyan Jewellers has witnessed a dismal run on the bourses so far in 2025, with the stock down nearly 39 per cent. The near-term bias at the counter seems clearly negative as long as the stock sustains below ₹500, with near resistance visible at ₹480 and ₹494 levels.
On the downside, the stock may revisit the calendar year lows around ₹390 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹432 and ₹415 levels, shows the medium-term chart. ALSO READ | Silver sees best annual return in 10 years; holds 45-year trend on charts
Thangamayil JewelleryCurrent Price: ₹2,006 Likely Target: ₹2,400 Upside Potential: 19.6% Support: ₹1,975; ₹1,917; ₹1,882 Resistance: ₹2,060; ₹2,160; ₹2,250 Thangamayil Jewellery has declined 11 per cent so far this month. At present the stock is seen trading near its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,975; below which stands the 200-DMA at ₹1,918. The near-term bias at the counter can be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,882.
The stock is likely to exhibit rangebound movement, broadly in the ₹1,900 - ₹2,200 range, hints the technical chart. An upside breakout can potentially trigger a spurt towards ₹2,400 levels, with stock likely to counter resistance around ₹2,060, ₹2,160 and ₹2,250 levels. ALSO READ | Chris Wood sees gold prices at $6,600 in a secular bull market; here's why
Also Read
Muthoot FinanceCurrent Price: ₹3,085 Likely Target: ₹3,500 Upside Potential: 13.5% Support: ₹3,013; ₹2,960; ₹2,905 Resistance: ₹3,160; ₹3,290; ₹3,395 Muthoot Finance stock hit a new life-time high in trades Tuesday, and has zoomed 50 per cent thus far in the year 2025. The stock looks favourably placed on the charts across time-frames, with the near-term trend likely to be positive above ₹2,905 levels. Interim support is seen at ₹3,013 and ₹2,960 levels.
On the upside, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹3,500 levels, which is 1.618 Fibonacci extension of Muthoot Finance's 2024 calendar year trading range. The stock could face intermediate resistance around ₹3,160, ₹3,290 and ₹3,395 levels, indicates the chart. ALSO READ | Gold to Sensex ratio highest since 2014, barring Covid pandemic year
Manappuram FinanceCurrent Price: ₹283 Likely Target: ₹332 Upside Potential: 17.3% Support: ₹275 ₹262; ₹250; ₹242 Resistance: ₹297; ₹310; ₹321 Manappuram Finance has rallied over 51 per cent so far this year, and can potentially gain another 17.3 per cent as the stock aims to reach ₹332 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹297, ₹310 and ₹321 levels.
The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹242; with interim support visible around ₹275, ₹262 and ₹250 levels.