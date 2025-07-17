Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Emcure Pharma, Sanofi India shares edge higher; what's behind the move?

Emcure Pharma, Sanofi India shares edge higher; what's behind the move?

Emcure Pharma stock was quoting at ₹1,382.5, up 1.5 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,362.5 as the company announced a distribution and promotion partnership with Sanofi India

Stock market

Emcure Pharmaceuticals is engaged in manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products | Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price today: Shares of pharma major Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose over 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,394.8 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company announced a distribution and promotion partnership with Sanofi India on Wednesday. 
 
At 9:30 AM, the stock was quoting at ₹1,382.5, up 1.5 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹1,362.5. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading marginally down by 15.5 points at 25,196.55 levels. The total market capitalisation of Emcure Pharmaceuticals stood at ₹26,216.58 crore. 
 
Shares of Sanofi India also gained around 1.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹5,975. At the time of writing, the stock was quoting 1.2 per cent higher at ₹5,956.5.
 
 
Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi India have entered a distribution and promotion partnership aimed at expanding access to Sanofi's oral anti-diabetic (OAD) products across India. 
 
Effective immediately, Emcume will exclusively distribute and promote Sanofi's OAD range of products, including established brands like Amaryl and Cetapin. 

Also Read

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI up 1%, hits highest level in calendar year 2025 on fund raising plan

real estate

Godrej Properties shares up 2% on acquiring land parcel in Raipur; details

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO listing

Smartworks Coworking Spaces lists at 7% premium, matches IPO GMP forecast

Steel, steel coils, steel plant

JSW Steel: Expansion, margin revival drive Motilal Oswal to reiterate 'Buy'

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: HCL Tech, 46 others go ex-date July 18; do you own any?

 
However, Sanofi India will continue to own and manufacture these brands across Sanofi’s plants in India and internationally.
 
"Emcure will leverage its strengths to engage healthcare professionals and expand the reach of these therapeutic solutions for patients who need them across all of India," the company said in an exchange filing.
 
"With our strong distribution network in India, Sanofi’s trusted oral anti-diabetic medicines will be available to more patients who need them. This collaboration complements our existing diabetes portfolio, creating a comprehensive offering for the millions living with diabetes and supporting better diabetes care across the country,” said Satish Mehta, chief executive officer and managing director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals. 

About Emcure Pharma

Headquartered in Pune, Emcure Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products. Emcure develops and manufactures a wide range of differentiated pharmaceutical products designed to improve patient health and well-being across several major therapeutic areas. Established in 1981, Emcure is ranked as the 12th largest pharma company in India in terms of domestic sales for MAT June 2024. The company has a presence in more than 70 countries globally, including Europe and Canada.

More From This Section

PremiumTech Mahindra

Will Tech Mahindra stock rise or fall post Q1 performance; chart check

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty fall; SmallCap index holds gains; Waaree Renewable, Angel One gain

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra shares drop 2% as Q1 miss sparks concerns over margin target

Indian economy, rupee, money, Indian rupee, INR

Rupee bucks Asian trend; opens higher amid Trump-Powell tensions

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today, July 17: Tech Mahindra, SBI, Reliance Infra, Ixigo

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Emcure Sanofi India Pharma stocks Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon