Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Lupin shares gain 4% on Tolvaptan Tablets launch in US; details here

Lupin shares gain 4% on Tolvaptan Tablets launch in US; details here

Lupin, in a release, said that it holds the exclusive first-to-file status for this product and will have 180-day generic drug exclusivity

Lupin share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lupin share price today, May 13, 2025: Shares of pharma major Lupin were in demand on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The company's shares climbed 3.65 per cent to ₹2,114.30 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day deals on Tuesday.
 
The uptick in Lupin's share price came after the pharma major announced the launch of Tolvaptan Tablets—15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg—in the United States, following recent approval received from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).  READ STOCK MARKET CRASH LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
 
Lupin, in a release, said that it holds the exclusive first-to-file status for this product and will have 180-day generic drug exclusivity.
 
Tolvaptan Tablets, according to the release, are bioequivalent to Jynarque® Tablets (15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg) of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, and are indicated to slow kidney function decline in adults at risk of rapidly progressing autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).
 
"We are pleased to announce the launch of Tolvaptan Tablets in the US to provide ADPKD patients with increased access to high-quality treatment options,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin.

Tolvaptan Tablets (RLD Jynarque®) had estimated annual sales of USD 1,467 million in the US for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
 

About Lupin

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specialises in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company enjoys a strong position in India and the US across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 23,000 professionals.  ALSO READ | Defence shares resume up move; BDL, BEL, HAL rally up to 7% in weak market
 
As of May 13, Lupin enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹95,743.36 crore on the NSE.
 

Lupin share price history

The company’s share price has yielded a return of 4 per cent in the last one month, 3 per cent in the last three months, and 24 per cent in the last one year. However, for the year-to-date, Lupin’s share price has declined 11 per cent. In contrast, the Nifty50 has advanced 4 per cent year-to-date.
 
The pharmaceutical company has a 52-week range of ₹2,402.90 - ₹1,493.30 per share on the NSE.    At 12:20 PM on Tuesday, Lupin shares were trading at ₹2,082.50 apiece, up 2.09 per cent from its previous close of ₹2,039.80 on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty was trading lower by 205 points or 0.82 per cent at 24,719.20. 

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

