Market breadth positive for second straight month despite volatility

“Midcaps will continue to outperform. They are relatively insulated from rupee weakness and FPI selling, while offering unique investment opportunities and value. Moreover, hundreds of thou­sands of new retail investors are entering the market every week. Domestic institutional investors are also buying midcaps where FPI ownership is relatively low,” said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics. Market breadth improved sharply after the indices bottomed out in March. The ADR had surged to 1.54 in April — the highest level since June 2020 —after slipping to 0.77 in March, its lowest reading since February 2025.