Market regulator Sebi signs MoU with FIU-India for data sharing

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-India), Ministry of Finance for data and information sharing to curb frauds in the securities market. Sebi noted that the MoU was a part of coordinated efforts in effective implementation of requirements of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. A day earlier, the regulator had announced MoU with the Department of Telecom (DoT) for information sharing.

PropShare Reit IPO fully booked

The initial public offering (IPO) of PropShare Celestia Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) garnered 1.33x subscription on the final day of bidding. Institutional investors subscribed to the issue by 17 per cent, while other investors subscribed 4.8 times. The ₹245 crore IPO, the third scheme by India’s first registered small and medium real estate investment trust, was aimed at acquiring property in Ahmedabad.