Analysts pick HDFC AMC, CAMS, KFin as top bets as MF growth accelerates

Capital market stocks gain as analysts flag long-term earnings runway

A structural shift in household savings from physical assets to financial instruments is turning analysts increasingly optimistic about long-term growth outlook of the Indian capital markets sector.

They believe, the financialisation of savings is paving the way for market infrastructure providers and asset management companies to witness a multi-year earnings expansion.

"Over the past decade, the asset under management (AUM) of the Indian MF industry has scaled from ₹12.3 trillion in FY16 to ₹73.7 trillion in FY26 - a robust 20 per cent 10-year CAGR... Looking ahead, the industry stands at a compelling inflection point, with a confluence of powerful structural tailwinds poised to sustain its growth momentum," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services in a sector coverage initiation report.

A surge in retail participation, facilitated by digital transformation and a deepening investment culture, it said, is set to transform the sector into a high-conviction play for institutional investors in the years ahead.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE "We expect the Indian MF industry to deliver an AUM CAGR of ~17 per cent over the next decade, reaching ₹309 trillion by FY35. We believe a healthy combination of sustained net inflows -- driven by deepening investor penetration and improving stickiness -- alongside supportive market returns, provides a credible foundation for this trajectory," the brokerage said.

The Nifty Capital Markets index was up 1 per cent on Thursday, led by up to 3 per cent gains in Nuvama Wealth Management, Kfin Technologies, HDFC AMC, 360One WAM, CAMS, BSE, CDSL, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Groww, and NAM-India.

By comparison, the Nifty50 index was higher by 0.64 per cent at 9:25 AM.

The Nifty Capital Markets index has gained 4.8 per cent, so far, this week.

‘Multi-decade runway’

According to Emkay Global, Indian asset management companies, that serve as the most efficient proxies for the institutionalisation of Indian wealth, are witnessing a "secular megatrend catalyzing sustained AUM growth."

This is because the democratisation of investing is now deeply entrenched in Indians. As per the March 2026 Amfi data, the Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) hit ₹32,000-crore mark, acting as a "sticky and granular automated engine" for the market.

This consistent flow of domestic capital provides a stable valuation floor, allowing Indian AMCs to structurally warrant higher multiples compared to global peers due to their "strong brand equity, wide distribution, growth visibility, and superior profitability."

“The mass democratization of retail investing-- bolstered by digital capabilities -- has fueled the rapid growth in MF AUM, with retail investors (including HNIs) contributing ~60 per cent to total AUM as of Q3FY26. The industry is shifting from episodic market timing to disciplined long-term wealth creation, anchored by an automated SIP engine. These recurring retail flows have been predictable, similar to annuity flows, providing a buffer against cyclical market volatility,” the brokerage noted.

The brokerage maintains a bullish stance on high-quality AMC franchises with scalable, capital-light models.

Emkay Global has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating for HDFC AMC with a target price of ₹5,100 and ICICI Prudential AMC with a target of ₹850, noting that their operating leverage effectively offsets any potential yield compression.

Though the asset management business has a highly scalable fixed-cost base, meaning incremental AUM accretion commands high marginal profitability, it faces topline headwinds, led by Sebi’s total expense ratio (TER) slabs and a fast-growing low-yielding passives segment.

READ | Cholamandalam Inv stock gains 3%; MOFSL sees growth rebound, maintains Buy “However, operating leverage is likely to partly offset the dilution in revenue yields, in our view. Thus, profitability will be led by AUM growth,” the brokerage said.

In tandem with the asset management outlook, Axis Capital has initiated coverage on market infrastructure and utility players, describing them as "invisible engines" with "visible earnings."

As per the brokerage, these infrastructure entities offer a superior play on the capital markets due to high barriers to entry and a low-cost model that yields Ebitda margins in the 40-50 per cent range.

Axis Capital notes that the recent market corrections have turned valuations attractive, particularly for Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs) who face "lower regulatory risks and benefit from revenue optionalities."

“Exchanges offer a play on India’s large equity derivatives market and an indirect play on the long nominal GDP growth runway. Depositories, meanwhile, gain from growing household equity penetration and offer more stable diversified revenue-mix. RTAs are a proxy play on rising MF penetration with some international optionalities,” Axis Capital said.

The brokerage refers RTAs the most due to better earnings visibility and reliance on stable business drivers like SIPs. It expects 15/22 per cent earnings growth for DPs/RTAs over FY26-28.

It has initiated a ‘Buy’ rating on KFin Technologies with a target price of ₹1,200, citing its status as a high-growth play with significant international optionality. Similarly, CAMS is rated as a ‘Buy’ with a target of ₹4,800, valued as a dominant proxy on domestic mutual fund growth.

Within the depository space, the brokerage has issued an ‘Add’ rating for CDSL and NSDL with target prices of ₹1,425 and ₹1,000, respectively.