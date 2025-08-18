Monday, August 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marksans Pharma gains 3% on UK MHRA approval for subsidiary; details here

The upward movement in Marksans Pharma's share price came after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem in the UK, had received marketing authorisation for its products

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Marksans Pharma share price: Shares of pharmaceutical company Marksans Pharma were trading higher during intra-day deals on Monday, August 18, 2025. The company's share price rose 3.37 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹184.60 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
The pharmaceutical stock continued to trade higher on the bourses. At last check, Marksans Pharma shares were quoted at ₹183.27 per share, up 2.63 per cent from the previous close of ₹178.58 on the NSE. A combined total of 0.13 million equity shares of Marksans Pharma, estimated to be valued at ₹24.37 crore, exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today.
 

Why are Marksans Pharma shares ruling higher on the bourses?

The upward movement in Marksans Pharma’s share price came after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem Limited in the UK, had received marketing authorisation for three of its products.
 
"Our wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem Limited in the UK, has received marketing authorisation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) for the following products: Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem 500 mg Prolonged Release Tablets, Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem 750 mg Prolonged Release Tablets, and Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem 1000 mg Prolonged Release Tablets," Marksans Pharma said in a release.  ALSO READ: Patel Retail IPO opens on Aug 19: Key risks, strengths you must know

About Marksans Pharma

Headquartered in Mumbai, Marksans Pharma is engaged in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in global markets.

The company’s key focus areas lie in both over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, with wide-ranging applications across therapeutic areas such as pain management, cough and cold, digestive health, cardiovascular (CVS), central nervous system (CNS), oncology, antidiabetics, and antibiotics, among others.
 
Marksans Pharma’s manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK are approved by several leading regulatory agencies, including the USFDA, UK MHRA, and Australian TGA. Its product portfolio spans major therapeutic segments such as CVS, CNS, anti-diabetic, pain management, gastroenterology, and antiallergics. The company markets its products globally.
 
As of August 18, 2025, the pharmaceutical company had a market capitalisation of ₹8,325.07 crore on the NSE.

Marksans Pharma share price history

Shares of Marksans Pharma have declined nearly 39 per cent year-to-date (YTD). In contrast, the benchmark Nifty50 has advanced nearly 5 per cent during the same period.
 
Marksans Pharma shares hit their 52-week high of ₹358.70 per share on the NSE on August 28, 2024, while the 52-week low of ₹171 was recorded on April 7, 2024.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

