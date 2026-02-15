Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 6 top valued firms erodes by ₹3 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards

Mcap of 6 top valued firms erodes by ₹3 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards

TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their valuation

TCS

The market valuation of TCS tumbled ₹90,198.92 crore to ₹9,74,043.43 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms eroded by more than Rs 3 trillion last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards amid a bearish trend in equities.

The BSE benchmark declined by 953.64 points, or 1.14 per cent, over the past week.

TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their valuation, while State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank were the gainers.

The market valuation of TCS tumbled Rs 90,198.92 crore to Rs 9,74,043.43 crore, while Infosys' valuation eroded by Rs 70,780.23 crore to Rs 5,55,287.72 crore.

 

The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 54,627.71 crore to Rs 13,93,621.92 crore, and that of Reliance Industries plunged by Rs 41,883 crore to Rs 19,21,475.79 crore.

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys declares 85% average Q3 bonus for employees after strong results

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Nifty IT index tanks 10% in 2 days; TCS, Infy, Wipro slump to 52-week lows

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

Infosys, Wipro ADRs slump up to 10% as global tech selloff persists

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS Mcap rout deepens; loses spot to ICICI Bank for first time since 2009

IT stocks: Should you buy, sell or hold? Technical analysts decode trading strategy.

Tech Mahindra, Infy among top analyst picks as IT stocks continue to slide

Life Insurance Corporation of India's market capitalisation (mcap) dropped by Rs 23,971.74 crore to Rs 5,46,226.80 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 19,244.61 crore to Rs 11,43,044.03 crore.

However, the valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) jumped Rs 1,22,213.38 crore to Rs 11,06,566.44 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 26,414.44 crore to Rs 6,37,244.64 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro's valuation increased by Rs 14,483.9 crore to Rs 5,74,028.93 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap rose by Rs 5,719.95 crore to Rs 10,11,978.77 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI curbs loans extended to brokers in blow to proprietary trading volumes

China stock market

China's stock bull run falters with corporate earnings set to underwhelm

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

IT weight in Nifty 50 hits 26-year low; oil & gas sector reclaims top spotpremium

IT stocks, stock market trading, market capitalisation

Friday the 13th caps a volatile week of AI-sparked horror in IT stocks

trading, markets

HDFC Flexicap joins ₹1 trn AUM club; NSE unique investor count tops 250 mn

Topics : mcap Infosys Tata Consultancy Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today