Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 top firms climbs by ₹96,201 cr; RIL, Bajaj Finance major winners

Mcap of 7 top firms climbs by ₹96,201 cr; RIL, Bajaj Finance major winners

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers

reliance, reliance industries

Reliance Industries added ₹28,282.86 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹21,20,335.47 crore | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 96,200.95 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance stealing the show, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 474.75 points or 0.55 per cent. On Thursday, the Sensex hit a record high of 86,055.86.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

Reliance Industries added Rs 28,282.86 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 21,20,335.47 crore.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 20,347.52 crore to Rs 6,45,676.11 crore.

Also Read

Reliance Industries, RIL

Mcap of 7 most valued firms surges ₹1.28 trn; RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

Groww

Groww enters top 100 most-valuable club; stock up 94% from IPO price

stock markets, trading

Groww jumps 18% to ₹175 as mcap tops ₹1 trillion; SBI crosses ₹9 trillion

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Benchmarks rise for sixth straight session; Nifty reclaims 26K peak

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI m-cap hits ₹9 trn; surges 44% from March low. Should you buy or hold?

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 13,611.11 crore to Rs 15,48,743.67 crore, and that of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 13,599.62 crore to Rs 9,92,725.97 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever edged higher by Rs 7,671.41 crore to Rs 5,79,644.16 crore, and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 6,415.28 crore to Rs 9,04,185.15 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 6,273.15 crore to Rs 6,47,961.98 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel dropped by Rs 35,239.01 crore to Rs 11,98,040.84 crore.

LIC's mcap declined by Rs 4,996.75 crore to Rs 5,65,581.29 crore, and that of TCS dipped by Rs 3,762.81 crore to Rs 11,35,952.85 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the pack, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market

Wall Street sees Indian markets rebounding after year of underperformance

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi wants regulated entities, agents to show name on social media

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance

Non-par products gain ground in listed life insurers' product mix in H1FY26premium

India bonds, Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index, FPI feedback, FAR securities, government bonds, bond inflows, JPMorgan index, India bond yields, rupee exchange rate, Bloomberg index review

Weekly govt bond auction sails through; Nov rupee's worst month since Julypremium

GAIL

Lower pipeline tariff hike likely to weigh on GAIL's earnings outlookpremium

Topics : RIL mcap mcap market capitalisation Bajaj Finserv

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon