Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 most valued firms surges ₹1.28 trn; RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

Mcap of 7 most valued firms surges ₹1.28 trn; RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 669.14 points or 0.79 per cent

Reliance Industries, RIL

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by ₹36,673 crore to ₹20,92,052.61 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 1,28,281.52 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 669.14 points or 0.79 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ICICI Bank faced erosion in their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by Rs 36,673 crore to Rs 20,92,052.61 crore.

 

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by Rs 36,579.01 crore to Rs 12,33,279.85 crore.

Also Read

Airtel

Mcap of 8 top valued firms jumps ₹2.05 trn; Airtel, RIL major winners

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

Mcap of 7 of top-10 firms erodes by ₹88,635 crore in weak market last week

reliance, reliance industries

Mcap of 4 top valued firms jumps by ₹95,447 cr, Reliance biggest gainer

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.55 trn; Reliance, TCS shine

reliance, reliance industries

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹2.16 trn, RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

The valuation of Infosys zoomed by Rs 17,490.03 crore to Rs 6,41,688.83 crore, and that of TCS rallied by Rs 16,299.49 crore to Rs 11,39,715.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank grew by Rs 14,608.22 crore to Rs 15,35,132.56 crore, and that of State Bank of India rose by Rs 4,846.08 crore to Rs 8,97,769.87 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap advanced by Rs 1,785.69 crore to Rs 5,71,972.75 crore.

However, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 8,244.79 crore to Rs 6,25,328.59 crore.

The mcap of LIC tumbled by Rs 4,522.38 crore to Rs 5,70,578.04 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap declined by Rs 1,248.08 crore to Rs 9,79,126.35 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo parent to enter BSE Sensex from Dec 22; Tata Motors PV dropped

Shriram Finance

Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance on robust Q2 performancepremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Reits to be gradually included in market indices, says Sebi chief

public sector banks, PSBs, banks, PSUs

Active banking funds fail to capitalise on PSU rally: Value Research datapremium

Max Healthcare, Max Hospital

Max Healthcare builds growth runway with brownfield expansion pushpremium

Topics : mcap RIL mcap Reliance Industries Bharti Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon