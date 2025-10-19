Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹2.16 trn, RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 2,16,544.29 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel stealing the limelight, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,451.37 points or 1.75 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 47,363.65 crore to Rs 19,17,483.71 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

 

Bharti Airtel added Rs 41,254.73 crore taking its valuation to Rs 11,47,235.08 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 40,123.88 crore to Rs 10,26,491.35 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 33,185.59 crore to Rs 15,40,210.78 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 28,903.45 crore to Rs 6,65,899.19 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever edged higher by Rs 17,774.65 crore to Rs 6,12,009.78 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 7,938.34 crore to Rs 8,20,924.98 crore.

However, the valuation of Infosys dropped by Rs 30,306.35 crore to Rs 5,98,773.87 crore.

The mcap of TCS declined by Rs 23,807.01 crore to Rs 10,71,894.61 crore and that of LIC dipped by Rs 7,684.87 crore to Rs 5,60,173.42 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

