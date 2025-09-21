Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.18 trn; SBI, Airtel biggest winners

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.18 trn; SBI, Airtel biggest winners

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹35,953.25 crore to ₹7,95,910 crore

Airtel

Bharti Airtel added ₹33,214.77 crore taking its valuation to ₹11,18,952.64 crore. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by ₹1,18,328.29 crore last week, with State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, amid an optimistic trend in equities.
 
Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 721.53 points or 0.88 per cent.
 
While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the winners, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever emerged as the laggards.
 
The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹35,953.25 crore to ₹7,95,910 crore.
 
 
Bharti Airtel added ₹33,214.77 crore taking its valuation to ₹11,18,952.64 crore.

Also Read

Stock market

Mcap of 8 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.69 trn, Bajaj Finance biggest winner

Reliance Industries, RIL

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps ₹1 trn; Bajaj Finance, RIL major gainers

Reliance Industries, RIL

Mcap of 8 top valued firms erode by ₹2.24 trn; Reliance, HDFC hit hard

Reliance Industries

Mcap of 8 top valued firms climbs ₹1.72 trn, Reliance biggest winner

SBI, State Bank Of India

Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

 
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries zoomed ₹17,389.23 crore to ₹19,04,898.51 crore and that of TCS surged by ₹12,952.75 crore to ₹11,46,879.47 crore.
 
LIC's valuation edged higher by ₹12,460.25 crore to ₹5,65,612.92 crore and that of Infosys climbed ₹6,127.73 crore to ₹6,39,901.03 crore.
 
The mcap of HDFC Bank went up by ₹230.31 crore to ₹14,84,816.26 crore.
 
However, the market valuation of ICICI Bank declined by ₹10,707.87 crore to ₹10,01,654.46 crore.
 
The mcap of Bajaj Finance eroded by ₹6,346.93 crore to ₹6,17,892.72 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by ₹5,039.87 crore to ₹6,01,225.16 crore.
 
Reliance Industries remained at the top in the market valuation chart followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Group

Adani group adds ₹66K cr in value amid choppy markets after Sebi reliefpremium

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Strong growth, improving profitability bode well for Eternal's stockpremium

Hindenburg Research, Adani

More Sebi orders likely in Adani case; MPS, insider trading under lenspremium

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Patomak Global Partners LLC Paul Atkins takes part in a strategic and policy CEO discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump | REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

'Let markets decide': US SEC chief open to easing quarterly reporting rules

SEBI

Sebi proposes regular updates of NAVs by AIFs in depository systems

Topics : mcap sbi Bharti Airtel Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon