Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Megastar Foods plans to raise Rs 42 cr through preferential issue of shares

The company would seek the approval of the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Food processing firm Megastar Foods Ltd plans to raise Rs 42.38 crore through the issue of preferential shares to pre-pay debt and meet future requirements of funds.
The company's board approved to create, issue, offer and allot up to 13 lakh shares of Rs 10 each on a preferential basis to the promoters/non-promoters/public category shareholders of the company, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company would seek the approval of the shareholders at the extra ordinary general meeting.
"The proceeds of the preferential issue will be utilised for prepayment of borrowings of the company, meeting future funding requirements, working capital and other general corporate purposes of the company," the filing said.
The equity shares under this preferential issue would be made at an issue price of Rs 326 per equity share. The company intends to raise Rs 42.38 crore through this issue. Megastar Foods has a wheat processing plant in Punjab. Its turnover stood at Rs 304.40 crore in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as chief operating officer

Hindustan Foods Ltd to invest Rs 100 cr to in sports shoes manufacturing

Aurionpro up 5% as board approves preferential issue to Malabar India Fund

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

Chiranjeevi turns 68: Jr NTR to Allu Arjun, celebs and fans wish Megastar

BOJ survey highlights strong bond market strains from ultra-easy policy

IIFL Samasta to raise Rs 1,000 cr via bonds, offers 10.50% return per annum

Sebi must act in public interest: HC raps body order non-compliance

Stock of this EMS player hit 52-week high today; stock up 41% in 6 months

Sensex soars nearly 1,400 points this week; Here's what led to the rally

Topics : Preferential allotment shares

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon