Sensex (0.66%)
67432.82 + 444.38
Nifty (0.67%)
20268.15 + 135.00
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43381.85 + 472.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.95%)
6601.35 + 61.85
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
44869.15 + 387.40
Heatmap

Sebi must act in public interest: HC raps body order non-compliance

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain said such an approach by the SEBI would cause a dent in the confidence reposed in the public body by investors

SEBI

The court said it was constrained to make such remarks as it was quite astonished by the stand taken by the SEBI in the present case

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is required to act in the public interest, the Bombay High Court said on Friday castigating the regulatory body for not complying with an order passed by the court in October.
A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain said such an approach by the SEBI would cause a dent in the confidence reposed in the public body by investors.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The HC had in October directed the SEBI to provide certain probe documents to the minority shareholders of a company. The company and the SEBI challenged this order in the Supreme Court, which dismissed the appeals in November.
The petitioners are minority shareholders of Bharat Nidhi Limited and had made various complaints to SEBI accusing the company of violation of securities laws.
The SEBI had then initiated investigations into the same, issued a show cause notice to the company and later passed a settlement order, which has now been revoked.
The petitioners' case is that neither the investigation report nor any relevant documents were supplied to them.
The petitioners alleged that the investigation being done by the SEBI was a farce.
The SEBI on Friday told HC that since the settlement order has been revoked, nothing survives in the present petitions.
The bench, however, said there has been persistent non-compliance of the order passed by the court and said this was too far to be imagined and totally unacceptable.
SEBI is a public body, it is required to act in public interest, it needs to comply with the orders passed by this Court, HC said.
The court said it was constrained to make such remarks as it was quite astonished by the stand taken by the SEBI in the present case.
Such approach of the SEBI, in our opinion, would cause a dent to the confidence the investors would repose in the SEBI, which needs to function solely to further the object and purpose, for which it is created by the Parliament, the bench said.

Also Read

SAT dismisses plea by Zee's ex-chairman Chandra, CEO Goenka over Sebi ban

Zee Entertainment forms interim committee to run operations; shares up 6.3%

Finance Ministry notifies 31 state benches of GST appellate tribunal

I-T appellate tribunal rules in favour of HDFC Life in Rs 3K cr litigation

Sebi rejigs panel on alternative investment policy; expands to 25 members

Stock of this EMS player hit 52-week high today; stock up 41% in 6 months

Sensex soars nearly 1,400 points this week; Here's what led to the rally

Hindustan Aeronautics up for 6th straight day; soars 5% on healthy outlook

Power stocks on a roll; PFC, REC, NTPC surge up to 9%, hit new highs

Rajesh Exports, Brightcom: Trading strategies for top losers in 2023 so far

The court added that to its mind, SEBI has resorted to all possible efforts to not comply with its order and this does not appear to be meaningless.
However, it is quite intriguing to note the approach of the SEBI, as clearly seen from the events which had transpired, and from the obstinate stand taken by the SEBI in not furnishing the documents to the petitioners, HC said.
The bench said now that the settlement order has been revoked, the SEBI would adjudicate the show cause notice issued to the company expeditiously.
The bench said the petitioners need to be provided with the documents and directed the SEBI to forthwith comply with its order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Bombay High Court High Court Law

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon