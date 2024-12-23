Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 11:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Metal stocks surge: Jindal Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, Nalco rally up to 4%

Metal stocks surge: Jindal Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, Nalco rally up to 4%

Shares of metal companies were in high demand on Monday, rising up to 4 per cent on the NSE after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) took note of the steel industry's request

steel, steel exports

Image: Bloomberg

Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of metal companies were in high demand on Monday, rising up to 4 per cent on the NSE after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) took note of the steel industry’s request for a 25 per cent safeguard duty on imports and launched an investigation. 
 
The Nifty Metal index was among the top gainers among sectors, rising up to 1.65 per cent in intraday deals. Individually, Jindal Steel and Power gained 4.3 per cent at Rs 947.50, Steel Authority of India rising 3.4 per cent at Rs 120.08, JSW Steel surging 3.3 per cent at Rs 947.95, and National Aluminium advancing 2.2 per cent at Rs 220.30 per share in intraday trade. 
 
 
Others such as Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta and Adani Enterprises among others also rose up to 1 per cent each in intraday deals of Monday.
 
The metal stocks picked up pace after the DGTR, under the Ministry of Commerce initiated an investigation into imports of 'Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products,' which are used across various industries such as fabrication, pipe making, construction, capital goods, automobiles, tractors, bicycles, and electrical panels. 
 
The investigation follows a complaint filed by the Indian Steel Association, representing its members—ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, AMNS Khopoli, JSW Steel, JSW Steel Coated Products, Bhushan Power & Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, and the Steel Authority of India—under the Customs Tariff Act of 1975. 

Also Read

Industry estimates state that more than 12-15 lakh vehicles will be connected over the next four or five years

This recently listed stock zoomed 102% so far in Dec after subdued debut

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Siemens share price down 3% after most brokerages cut target price; details

Insurance

New India, GIC, other insurance cos fall up to 6% as GST decision deferred

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Piramal Enterprises gains 3% on plans to issue NCDs worth Rs 2,000 cr

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

SRM Contractors stock jumps 5% after order win worth Rs 106 from NHAI

 
DGTR said that the applicants have raised concerns about a "recent, sudden, sharp, and significant" surge in the volume of imports, which they claim has caused "significant" harm to the domestic industry.
 
They are seeking the imposition of safeguard duties to shield the domestic producers of similar or directly competitive products from further injury. 
 
The DGTR's probe will review import data from October 2023 to September 2024 and will also examine relevant data from 2021 to 2024. 
Analysts believe that the government’s decision to initiate a duty investigation is a prudent step, considering the finished steel imports have surged to 8 years high of 6.5 million tons (MT), up by per cent 27 per cent Y-o-Y in the period between April’ to November .
  "Particularly, the imports from China have reached all time high to 1.96 MT during this period. This has led to domestic steel prices declining to 4 years low to Rs 500/ton, significantly affecting the revenue and profitability of domestic steel companies. Thus, the duty investigation is expected to help curb the decline in steel prices. Furthermore, the potential imposition of
safeguard duties could provide a relief to domestic steel players, particularly the top 4: JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel and Power, which are aiming to double their capacity by end of the decade amid healthy demand prospects in the country," said analysts at ICICI Securirties.   Within the metal space, ICICI Securirties picked JSW Steel as its top preference as it expects the company to achieve record
profitability given its ambitious expansion plans with the emphasis on value added products and focuses on securing critical raw material. 
 
While a final decision is pending after the DGTR’s investigation, media reports suggested that the imposition of a safeguard duty on steel imports could be considered based on preliminary findings, even before the completion of the final report. The probe will evaluate whether to impose a temporary safeguard duty of up to 25 per cent to curb excessive steel imports.
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 750 pts to 78,800; Realty, Metal, Financials surge over 1%

SEBI

Sebi suspends trading in Bharat Global Developers alleging lapses

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market outlook 2025: IT, chemicals, banks among top sectors to invest

IPO

DAM Capital Advisors IPO Day 3; Check subscription status, GMP, key details

Larsen & Toubro

L&T share price rises 2% after bagging major order from Ministry of Defence

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Metal stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon