Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 10:33 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MIC Electronics locked in 5% upper circuit on CCA nod for railway systems

MIC Electronics locked in 5% upper circuit on CCA nod for railway systems

Shares of MIC Electronics were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 86.76 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of MIC Electronics were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 86.76 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. MIC Electronics share price moved up after the company announced that it has received approval for the Capacity cum Capability Assessment (CCA) for the GPS Location-based Public Address & Passenger Information System (PAPIS) and LED Destination Boards for AC and Non-AC ICF and LHB Coaches.
 
Indian Railways utilises two types of passenger coaches across various routes in the country: ICF (Integral Coach Factory) and LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch). These coach types differ significantly in terms of manufacturing technology, comfort, seating capacity, speed, and safety. Over the last two decades, both have been integral to the railway network, with each serving distinct purposes and operational requirements.
 
 
Financially, MIC Electronics’s standalone revenue from operations for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25) stood at Rs. 11.20 crore, reflecting a 57.75 per cent growth compared to Rs. 7.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 
 
However, the quarterly net profit declined sharply by 74.63 per cent to Rs. 2.11 crore, down from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2023. On the other hand, Ebitda improved, reaching Rs. 3.85 crore, a 55.24 per cent increase from Rs. 2.48 crore in the same period last year.
 
Meanwhile, on the equities side, MIC Electronics stock has outperformed the market, as in the last six months it has gained 28 per cent, while rising 154 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 1.6 per cent in the last six months and 10 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2,091.02 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 37.08 times and at an earning per share of Rs 2.34. 
 
MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) is an Indian company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays, high-end electronic and telecommunication equipment, and telecom software. The company offers a range of products, including LED lighting, LED displays, oxygen concentrators, and batteries. MICEL's LED displays serve various applications, such as sports stadiums, transportation hubs, digital theaters, theme parks, advertisements, and public information systems.
   

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 78,800; Nifty at 23,850; Oil, Auto, IT gain, Bank weighs

ipo market listing share market

Mamata Machinery IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Dec 25 for Christmas 2024?

ipo market listing share market

Transrail Lighting IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, expected listing price

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Top defence stocks for 2025: Nuvama bets big on BEL, Data Patterns

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE MIC Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentTransrail Lighting IPOUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon