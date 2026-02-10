Microcap stocks in demand; Sterlite Tech, ISGEC Heavy zoom up to 20%

Nifty Microcap 250 index today

Shares of microcap companies were in demand, with the Nifty Microcap 250 index gaining 1 per cent and outperforming the market for the second straight day as select microcap companies reported strong earnings in December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26).

At 11:06 AM; Nifty Microcap 250 index, the top gainer among broader market indices, was up 1.02 per cent, as compared to 0.39 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past two trading days, the Microcap index has rallied 3.7 per cent, as against 1 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Why ISGEC Heavy, Sterlite Technologies zoom up to 20% on Tuesday?

Share price of ISGEC Heavy was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹946.25 after the company reported a strong 92 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹112.17 crore. Meanwhile, the company’s board approved capex of ₹22.60 crore towards capacity addition for setting up a new machining shop for iron foundry division; capex of ₹218 crore towards capacity addition for expansion of machine building division; and update/enhancement in proposed investment in process skids & modules facility at SEZ, Dahej from ₹87 crore to ₹110 crore.

Meanwhile, Sterlite Technologies (STL) share price today hit an over two-year high of ₹163.4, as it surged 14 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the company engaged in the telecom equipment and accessories business has zoomed 23 per cent. It was quoting at its highest level since September 2023. In the past 11 trading days, the market price of STL has zoomed 89 per cent from a level of ₹86.35 on January 27, 2026.

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise, and data centre networks. Year-to-date (Y-T-D) of FY26, STL has recorded ₹4,263 crore in orders, a strong 40.3 per cent growth over last year.

The management has reiterated 15–20 per cent growth guidance, supported by a ₹550 crore executable order book and ₹1,100 crore of inquiry pipeline, providing medium-term visibility. With 53 per cent revenue from exports, Anup remains well positioned to benefit from improving global capex cycles and normalization in India-US trade relations. The management commentary suggests US-linked inquiries could revive meaningfully, creating incremental pipeline opportunities.

