Navin Fluorine stock sees volatility post Q3 nos; JM Financial up TP by 24%

Navin Fluorine International share price today

Navin Fluorine International share price rose nearly 6 per cent in Tuesday’s trading session after the company reporting over 100 per cent increase in the third-quarter net profit (Q3FY26). The scrip jumped 5.6 per cent to ₹6,965 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

However, as of 11:11 AM, Navin Fluorine International share price erased gains and was trading 0.7 per cent down at ₹6,551.5 as compared to a 0.4 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. Around 0.12 million shares changed hands on the NSE so far.

In the last 12 months, Navin Fluorine International share price has increased by 56 per cent as compared to an 11 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Navin Fluorine International share price rise today?

Navin Fluorine International share price rose in Tuesday’s session as the company’s net profit more-than-doubled in the third quarter (Q3FY26). The consolidated net profit increased 122 per cent on year to ₹185.40 crore from ₹83.60 crore.

Navin Fluorine International’s revenue increased 47 per cent on year to ₹892.37 crore in the December quarter from ₹606.20 crore because of higher realisation and volumes, the company said in the Investors’ Presentation.

The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 109 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹307.6 crore in the third quarter from ₹147.31 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

JM Financial | Buy| Raises target price to ₹8,270 from ₹6,685

Navin Fluorine International has beaten JM Financial’s estimates for its third quarter Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) estimates by 19 per cent.

Following the better-than-expected performance in the December quarter, JM Financial raised the earnings-per-share estimates (EPS) to 18–24 per cent from 18–21 per cent earlier for the financial years 2026, 2027, and 2028. Navin Fluorine International is the brokerage's top pick in the chemical segment.

The brokerage expects that Navin Fluorine International will likely register a robust 23 per cent, 21 per cent, and 26 per cent sales, Ebitda, and EPS compound annual growth rates (CAGR), respectively, over the finacial years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

JM Financial praised Navin Fluorine International’s cost-saving measures, which are likely to sustain, helping the company achieve greater than 30 per cent Ebitda margin. Growth visibility remains robust underpinned by a strategic a ramp-up in the cGMP4 facility, Project Nectar reaching full utilisation. Additionally, scale-up in Chemours contract, and the expansion of R32 capacity expected to drive performance. The brokerage expects a significant operational boost from the de-bottlenecking of the multi-purpose plant (MPP), scheduled for completion in the next financial year (Q3FY27). A healthy CDMO order book and specialty products pipeline may further support the growth trajectory.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.