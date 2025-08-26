Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / MSE raises ₹1,000 cr to aid revival, Latika Kundu reappointed CEO

MSE raises ₹1,000 cr to aid revival, Latika Kundu reappointed CEO

Metropolitan Stock Exchange raised Rs 1,000 crore in fresh funding to aid revival and strengthen infrastructure as shareholders reappointed Latika Kundu as MD & CEO for three years

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

MSE is also in the process of establishing a dedicated data centre to strengthen its market infrastructure

Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE) on Tuesday announced that it had raised Rs 1,000 crore through its second round of capital raising, marking another step in its turnaround effort.
 
The private placement saw participation from Peak XV Venture Partners Investments VII, Trust Investment Advisors, Pharma Ventures International LLP, and several other brokers and investment firms, the bourse said.
 
The fresh capital mobilisation comes at a time when competition in the equity derivatives markets is set to intensify. Both MSE and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) — which is currently in the process of raising Rs 750 crore — are preparing to foray into this segment, challenging the near-duopoly of NSE and BSE.
 
 
MSE’s latest fundraise follows the December 2024 round led by leading discount brokerages Zerodha and Groww, which had helped revive investor interest in the beleaguered exchange.
 
“With the successful completion of this fundraise, MSE is poised to deepen market liquidity in the equity cash segment, followed by derivatives very soon, while also advancing strategic initiatives encompassing innovative products and differentiated service offerings,” the exchange said in a statement.
 
MSE is also in the process of establishing a dedicated data centre to strengthen its market infrastructure.
 
Separately, shareholders on Tuesday approved the reappointment of Latika Kundu as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for a three-year term.
 

Topics : Metropolitan Stock Exchange MSEs stock exchange

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

