MTAR Technologies shares jump 10% to 52-week high after strong Q3 results

MTAR Technologies Share Price Today: Shares of precision engineering and manufacturing firm MTAR Technologies were in high demand on the bourses on Friday, January 30, after the company announced that its profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) jumped 117 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Following the announcement, the company’s share price climbed 9.7 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹3,009.7 per share on the NSE on Friday.

Though the counter pared gains partially, it continued to witness strong investor demand through the session. At 10:15 AM, MTAR Technologies shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹3,009.60 per share on the NSE, up 9.34 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,742 per share. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,295, down 123 points or 0.49 per cent.

So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.3 million equity shares of MTAR Technologies, estimated to be worth around ₹379 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.

MTAR Technologies Q3 results highlights

The company’s profit for Q3FY26 stood at ₹34.7 crore, reflecting a 117.3 per cent jump from ₹16 crore reported in Q3FY25. During the quarter under review, revenue from operations stood at ₹278 crore, up 59.3 per cent from ₹174.5 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹64 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹33 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company further announced that it received ₹1,368.8 crore worth of orders during the quarter across various sectors, including clean energy—civil nuclear power, fuel cells and hydel, aerospace and defence, products and others, by the end of Q3FY26.

Management commentary

Commenting on the results, Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director & promoter, MTAR Technologies, said, “We recorded our highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3, driven by strong operational performance. Our robust order book reflects strong industry tailwinds and structural growth in the clean energy—fuel cells, civil nuclear power and aerospace sectors." Reddy further expects the margins to improve sequentially over the coming quarters, supported by higher operating leverage and a favourable shift in the product mix towards volume-based production.