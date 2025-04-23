Muthoot, Manappuram, IIFL: Time to buy or sell as Gold hits ₹100,000-mark?

Shares of Gold loan lenders are likely to be in focus as the precious metal has now crossed the ₹1,00,000 milestone
for the first-ever time on Tuesday backed by persistent demand for the so-called safe-haven asset in the backdrop of global economic uncertainty owing to the trade war.
Gold prices have rallied over 11 per cent so far in April after the US President unleashed a global trade war earlier this month. Analysts fear that the global trade war could disrupt world economy growth, especially news flow around the US-China trade war is closely tracked after the US threatened China with up to 245 per cent tariffs.
That apart, demand from central bankers to build Gold reserves, has been fuelling the rally in the precious metal for the last couple of years. Thus far in the year 2025, Gold prices have surged over 32 per cent
making it the most sought asset of the calendar year. Historical data shows that Gold prices have zoomed as much as 69 per cent since the end of 2023.
Meanwhile, on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares of prominent Gold loan lenders - Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance and IIFL Finance were trading on a mixed note, even as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty surged to fresh calendar year highs. ALSO READ: Sensex poised for 3,000-pt rally; Nifty can zoom 2,000 pts; key levels here
Shares of gold finance companies are likely to be in focus in the near-term as Gold prices trade at record high levels. Higher gold prices provide more lending space for these gold finance firms, as loans are typically provided at a per centage of Gold value provided the loan applicant.
Against this background, here's a technical outlook on these 3 Gold finance stocks:
Muthoot Finance
Current Price: ₹2,235
Downside Risk: 13.6%
Support: ₹2,190; ₹2,100; ₹2,040
Resistance: ₹2,365; ₹2,400; ₹2,450
In March, Muthoot Finance stock
was trading at life-time highs, but has since shed over 8 per cent. The stock at present seems to be struggling around its short-term moving averages; i.e. the 20-Daily Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA on the daily scale. Further, key momentum oscillators on the monthly chart are flashing signs of a likely caution ahead. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
As such, the upside for the stock may be capped around ₹2,400 - ₹2,450 levels for now, with near resistance seen at ₹2,365 levels. On the downside, key support for the stock stands at ₹2,190 levels; break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards ₹1,930 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated at ₹2,100 and ₹2,040 levels. ALSO READ: 5 midcap stocks ideas that can deliver up to 24% returns in the short-term
Manappuram Finance
Current Price: ₹232
Downside Risk: 16%
Support: ₹223; ₹217
Resistance: ₹236; ₹244 Manappuram Finance shares
too hit a record high in March, and is now showing some signs of consolidation. Chart suggests that the recent high at ₹236 and ₹244 could act key hurdles for the stock. On the downside, near support for the stock exists at ₹223 followed by ₹217 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a slide towards ₹195 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
IIFL Finance
Current Price: ₹367
Upside Potential: 28%
Support: ₹350
Resistance: ₹396; ₹408; ₹437
Unlike Muthoot and Manappuram; IIFL Finance stock
is seen recuperating after testing support at its 100-Monthly Moving Average (100-MMA), which now stands at ₹291. In recent days, the stock is seen trading above its 100-DMA. Chart suggests that the bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹350 levels.
On the upside, the stock seems on course to test its 200-DMA at ₹413; above which a surge towards ₹470 levels cannot be ruled out. Key hurdles on the way up stand at ₹396 and ₹408 and ₹ 437 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART