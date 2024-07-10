Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mutual fund equity folio additions surge to record high in June 2024

Eleven equity new fund offerings (NFOs) ended last month, cumulatively mobilising Rs 14,370 crore

mutual fund investment

Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net account additions in active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes swelled to a record high of four million in June owing to a spree of new fund launches during the month. Thematic funds alone added nearly two million accounts, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Eleven equity new fund offerings (NFOs) ended last month, cumulatively mobilising Rs 14,370 crore. The equity FM investment accounts, also known as folios, have gone up 32 per cent in the last one year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the June 2023-June 2024 period, MFs added a net of 32.2 million equity fund folios in comparison to 11.4 million in the previous one-year period. At the end of June 2024, the total active folio count in equity schemes stood at 133 million.

The sharp surge in account additions coincides with the ongoing rally in the equity market. The key benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex gained around 30 per cent in the one-year period ending June 30, 2024.

In the one-year period, sectoral & thematic funds have added the most number of folios at 8.9 million.

Smallcap funds added the second highest number of folios at 7.3 million. Midcap funds, multicap funds and flexicap funds were the other categories that added over 2 million folios.
 
In recent months, MFs have mostly launched thematic funds in the manufacturing, special opportunities and business cycle themes.

Also Read

Funds, Gold coin

Debt outflows offset by equity boom: Mutual funds cross Rs 60 trillion mark

sebi

Sebi issues showcause notices to Hindenburg Research, five others

Loan, debt, loan recovery

Loan against MFs: Opt if portfolio growth set to outpace loan rate

SIP, mutual fund, investment

DSP MF cautions investors against lumpsum investment in infra fund

Mutual Funds

Mutual funds industry adds 8.1 mn new investor accounts in Apr-May FY25

Topics : Mutual Funds industry Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon