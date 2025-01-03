Business Standard

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' play for Bank Nifty today

Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures where we have seen 3 per cent rise in the open interest with it rising by 1.07 per cent

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Derivative Strategy  BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
 
  • Buy BANK NIFTY (30-Jan Expiry) 52,000 CALL at Rs 795 & simultaneously sell 52,500 CALL at Rs 570
  • Lot Size 15
  • Cost of the strategy Rs 225 (Rs 3375 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit Rs 4,125 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above Rs 52,500 on 30 Jan expiry.
  • Breakeven Point Rs 52,225
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.22
  • Approx margin required Rs 15,500
 
Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in the Bank nifty futures where we have seen 3 per cent rise in the open interest with it rising by 1.07 per cent.
  • Short term trend turned positive as it has closed above its 5 and 11 day EMA.
  • Bank Nifty took support at 200 day EMA and reversed northwards.
  • FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold levels of 0.16 levels, indicating higher probability of short covering by them in the days to come.
  • Amongst the BANK NIFTY options, Put writing is seen at 51000-51500 levels.
(This article is by  Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

