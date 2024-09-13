Business Standard
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests buying this stock today; details

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests buying this stock today; details

Long build up is seen in the M&M Finance Futures during the September series till now where we have seen 7 per cent rise in Open interest with price rising by 5 per cent.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 6:25 AM IST

Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on M&M Finance
 
1) Buy M&M Finance (26-Sept Expiry) 330 Call at Rs 8.7 & simultaneously sell 340 Call at Rs 5.20

Lot Size 2.000

Cost of the strategy Rs 3.5 (Rs 7000 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 13,000 If M&M Finance closes at or above Rs 340 on 26 Sept expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 333.5

Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.86

Approx margin required Rs 23,000

Rationale:

-- Long build up is seen in the M&M Finance Futures during the September series till now where we have seen 7 per cent rise in Open interest with price rising by 5 per cent.
 

-- Stock price has broken out on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline with rise in volumes.

-- Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the monthly chart.

-- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current uptrend of the stock.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 6:24 AM IST

