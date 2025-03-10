Monday, March 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NCLAT upholds NCLT's approval for delisting of ICICI Securities

All six appeals filed by Quantum Mutual Fund and Manu Rishi Gupta were dismissed by the NCLAT

ICICI Securities

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the approval granted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the delisting of ICICI Securities (ISec).
 
All six appeals filed by Quantum Mutual Fund and Manu Rishi Gupta were dismissed by the NCLAT. Shareholders of ISec will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares held. Shares of ISec last closed at Rs 795, while those of ICICI Bank ended at Rs 1,215.
 
Last year, ICICI Securities secured shareholders’ approval to delist the stock. However, Quantum MF and a few other shareholders opposed the delisting, citing irregularities.
 
 
ICICI Bank was the first company to use the newly introduced regulatory provision that grants exemption from the strict reverse book building (RBB) process for the delisting of a subsidiary firm in a similar business.
 
If the delisting bid goes through, ICICI Securities will merge with its parent firm, ICICI Bank—which is also its majority shareholder with a 74.77 per cent stake—and become its wholly owned subsidiary once again after six years.

Topics : ICICI Securities ICICI Bank Banks Markets

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

