EU investors eye fresh investments in Indian equities, says Macquarie

European nations are among the leading destinations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India

So far this calendar year, FPIs have pulled out over $15 billion from domestic equities. | Representative Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

European Union (EU) investors are looking to make fresh investments in domestic equities by cutting their underweight position, said Macquarie in a note.
 
“Across our meetings with 30 EU investors last week, we clearly felt, at the margin, post the recent correction in Indian markets (Nifty down about 15 per cent from peak levels in September 2024), investors are looking to deploy money into Indian markets. While most of them did not want to move to an overweight position, they were thinking of cutting their current underweight stance,” strategists Suresh Ganapathy and Punit Bahlani wrote in a note.
 
European nations are among the leading destinations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India. Luxembourg, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands are among the top 10 FPI jurisdictions.
 
 
So far this calendar year, FPIs have pulled out over $15 billion from domestic equities. The selloff has been attributed to India’s earnings and economic growth slowdown, expensive valuations, and the rising attractiveness of Chinese equities.
 
“Many believe India is a structural story and China has structural issues and, at best, a tactical short-term play. Few investors believe China is a structural re-rating story from current levels and believe Xi Jinping will use the stock markets as a tool to drive wealth effect and consequently revive consumption,” Macquarie’s analyst duo added.

The note said EU investors were closely monitoring mutual fund (MF) inflows to gauge domestic investor sentiment.
 
“Investors were worried about how domestic liquidity could get impacted post the recent correction and were keenly tracking the monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows and overall MF inflows. Any dip in inflows could be the biggest risk derailing the recovery in Indian markets, as per them,” the Macquarie note said.
 
In February, the benchmark Nifty 50 fell nearly 6 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declined 11 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. The data on inflows into domestic MFs for February will be made public on Wednesday.

Topics : Investment European Union Indian equity markets Indian equities

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

