Near-term concerns weigh on Astral's demerger despite long-term positives

The stock of market leader Supreme Industries (Supreme) was also under pressure, falling 6.7 per cent in trade. Though the near-term outlook remains subdued, most brokerages believe that the demerger is in the right direction and should help allocate capital better, improve return ratios, and offer shareholders the option to choose between the two business segments.

The demerger will entail the transfer of its chemicals business, which includes adhesives, paints, and speciality chemicals, to Astral Chemie, while all the plumbing-related businesses — pipes and fittings, bathware, and CPVC resin — will stay with Astral. Astral Chemie will be listed as a separate business on the exchanges. The current Astral shareholders will receive one share of Astral Chemie for every share held in Astral.

The plumbing business is expected to benefit from the upcoming CPVC backward integration, continued product additions, and healthy growth across the faucets and sanitaryware portfolio. Astral Chemie, according to the company, is entering a phase of stronger profitability driven by the completion of its major capex cycle, improving performance in the paints business, the turnaround of the UK and US operations, and the scaling up of the high-margin DSS speciality chemicals platform.

The restructuring, according to Antique Stock Broking, will transform Astral from a diversified building materials company into two focused, independently managed businesses with distinct growth strategies and capital allocation priorities. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,630 per share.

While there may be some incremental costs, synergies are anticipated to more than offset these expenses. A positive is that no significant capex is required for the two demerged entities in the chemicals and paints businesses in the coming years.

While management's intention behind the demerger is positive, the ramp-up in its India and overseas adhesives businesses and the newly added paints business will be key, according to Motilal Oswal Research, and will determine the overall valuation of Astral. It has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,710.

The management also expects transparency in segment reporting to improve, as both businesses will operate as separate entities. In addition to efficient capital deployment, ICICI Securities, too, believes that the demerger will likely result in greater disclosures from both businesses, thus enabling investors to value each business better. The brokerage has retained a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,738.

JP Morgan, however, said the paints and adhesives segment might suffer on account of the demerger. While Astral's announced demerger frees up the mature plumbing segment to be more aggressive on capital allocation, margins, and channel incentives, it could negatively impact the growth prospects of the still relatively sub-scale paints and adhesives segment. While the plumbing segment has a 14-15 per cent profit-before-tax (PBT) margin, 18 net working capital (NWC) days, and return on equity (RoE) of 24 per cent, the chemicals segment has a 4-5 per cent PBT margin, 39 NWC days, and an RoE of 5 per cent in FY26. The capex and advertising and promotion spending of the chemicals entity were being supported by the plumbing business.

It has downgraded the two largest players in the sector, Supreme and Astral, and indicated that competitive intensity may increase after the demerger. The demerger does pose a risk for Supreme, as a potentially higher growth focus by Astral in pipes could be a growth drag for Supreme and makes it difficult to underwrite margin improvement at Supreme, JP Morgan Research said.