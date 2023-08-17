Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Net FDI into India declines sharply to $5 billion in Q1, shows data

The sectors that received most of the investment during this period included manufacturing, financial services, business services, computer services, electricity, and other energy sectors

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reflecting the impact of the global slowdown, the net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India plummeted sharply to $4.99 billion in April-June 2023 (Q1FY24), down from $13.92 billion in April-June 2022 (Q1FY23).

In its monthly bulletin for August 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) explained that the decline in net FDI was due to a moderation in gross inward FDI, coupled with a rise in repatriation of investments from India (as shown in Chart 55a). Specifically, the repatriation from the country surged to $10.43 billion in Q1FY24, an increase from $6.21 billion in the same period the previous year.

The sectors that received most of the investment during this period included manufacturing, financial services, business services, computer services, electricity, and other energy sectors. According to the RBI, these sectors accounted for more than two-thirds of the fresh equity flows during this timeframe.

The major source countries for FDI during this period were Singapore, followed by the Netherlands, Japan, the US, and Mauritius. According to fDi Intelligence, the leading globally announced FDI projects in the first half of 2023 (H1:2023) were primarily focused on green energy transition and digitalisation.

Also Read

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips to 4.1%, FDI inflows take a hit

India's outward FDI shrinks by half YoY in June 2023, shows RBI data

From Ukraine war to inflation, global headwinds take a toll on FDI inflows

Growth expectations to support valuations of Siemens and ABB stocks

Liquidity splash have implications for asset price bubble, says RBI report

Markets drop after US Federal Reserve minutes signal further rate hikes

Flows into NRI deposits grow multi-fold to $2.14 billion in first quarter

Sebi extends auction date for properties of 7 companies to Aug 31

Topics : FDI in India India FDI inflows

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon