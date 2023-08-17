Net FDI into India declines sharply to $5 billion in Q1, shows data

Reflecting the impact of the global slowdown, the net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India plummeted sharply to $4.99 billion in April-June 2023 (Q1FY24), down from $13.92 billion in April-June 2022 (Q1FY23).

In its monthly bulletin for August 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) explained that the decline in net FDI was due to a moderation in gross inward FDI, coupled with a rise in repatriation of investments from India (as shown in Chart 55a). Specifically, the repatriation from the country surged to $10.43 billion in Q1FY24, an increase from $6.21 billion in the same period the previous year.

The sectors that received most of the investment during this period included manufacturing, financial services, business services, computer services, electricity, and other energy sectors. According to the RBI, these sectors accounted for more than two-thirds of the fresh equity flows during this timeframe.

The major source countries for FDI during this period were Singapore, followed by the Netherlands, Japan, the US, and Mauritius. According to fDi Intelligence, the leading globally announced FDI projects in the first half of 2023 (H1:2023) were primarily focused on green energy transition and digitalisation.