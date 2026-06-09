New demat additions stay below 2025 average for third straight month in May

The moderation in new account openings is expected to continue over the next few quarters, as several factors are likely to keep retail investors on the sidelines. These include ongoing geopolitical tensions, concerns over a potentially weak monsoon, and subdued corporate earnings growth amid higher energy prices following the Iran conflict. In addition, worries about employment prospects — particularly in the technology sector as companies increasingly adopt artificial intelligence — are affecting investor confidence. Given that a large proportion of new demat accounts are opened by salaried individuals, concerns over job security could continue to restrain fresh participation in the equity markets in the near term.