New demat additions stay below 2025 average for third straight month in May
Around 2.3 million new demat accounts were opened in May, below the 2025 monthly average, as subdued markets and geopolitical uncertainties weighed on retail participation
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
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The pace of new dematerialised (demat) account additions remained below the previous year's average for the third consecutive month in May 2026, signalling a moderation in retail investor participation. Around 2.3 million new demat accounts were opened during the month, lower than the 2025 monthly average of 2.5 million. Demat accounts are used to hold shares and other securities in electronic form.
Topics : Equity markets demat accounts Retail investors