Monday, September 29, 2025 | 01:50 PM IST
Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 3% as firm secures major PSU bank deal

Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 3% as firm secures major PSU bank deal

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a significant, multi-year, multi-million dollar engagement to implement its cash management platform for a leading Indian public sector bank

stock market trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aurionpro Solutions shares rose 3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,183.15 per share. At 1:14 PM, Aurionpro Solutions’ share price was trading 2.06 per cent higher at ₹1170.7 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was flat at 80,469.38.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹6,463.85 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹1,909.80, while 52-week low was at ₹1,113.

Why were Aurionpro Solutions shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a significant, multi-year, multi-million dollar engagement to implement its cash management platform for a leading Indian public sector bank.
 
 
The deal covers software licensing, full implementation, and an extended annual maintenance contract (AMC), further strengthening Aurionpro’s footprint in India’s transaction banking space. The platform—part of the company’s AI-native transaction banking suite—will modernize the bank’s corporate cash management, spanning liquidity management, payments, collections, reconciliation, and real-time reporting. It also integrates escrow management via Fintra, reflecting synergies from that strategic acquisition.  ALSO READ | Stallion India soars 20%, hits new high; up 168% vs issue price in 8 months 
“We are proud to partner with one of India’s premier public sector banks in their effort to modernize cash management operations,” said Ashish Rai, Group CEO, Aurionpro Solutions, adding that the win underscores rising demand for AI-native corporate banking solutions and Aurionpro’s ability to deliver large-scale implementations.

That apart, the company recently secured this order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to design, supply, implement, and maintain the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 and 4A. 
 
The project is valued at nearly ₹250 crore. The multi-year project will cover the delivery and implementation of the complete solution, including the central clearing house software (CCHS) and all ticketing and payment hardware, followed by five years of maintenance and support.  ALSO READ | TVS Electronics zooms 44% in 1 week; what's driving the smallcap stock? 
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd is a global enterprise technology leader pioneering intuitive-tech through deep-tech IPs and scalable products. With a strong presence across banking, payments, mobility, insurance, transit, data centers, and government sectors, Aurionpro is setting new benchmarks for AI innovation and impact. Its B2E (Business-to-Ecosystem) approach empowers entire ecosystems – driving growth, transformation, and scale across interconnected value chains. Backed by 3,000+ experts and a global-first mindset, Aurionpro is built to lead the next.
 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

