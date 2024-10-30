Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NHPC up 3% as unit commissions 88 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant

NHPC up 3% as unit commissions 88 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant

The project cost is Rs 589.16 crore, NHPC said in a statement.

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NHPC share price: State-owned NHPC shares soared 2.92 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 82.93 per share on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
 
The share of NHPC rose after the company announced that its arm, NHDC, has commissioned the full 88 MW capacity of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant (FSPV), Unit-D located in the reservoir of the Omkareshwar project, Madhya Pradesh on October 29 with annual generation capacity of 204.58 MUs. 
 
In an exchange filing, NHPC said, “It is to inform that NHDC Limited (a Subsidiary Company of NHPC Limited) has successfully commissioned the full 88 MW capacity of the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant (FSPV), Unit-D located in the reservoir of the Omkareshwar project, Madhya Pradesh on 29.10.2024 with annual generation capacity of 204.58 MUs.”
 
 
The project cost is Rs 589.16 crore, NHPC said in a statement. 
 
Meanwhile, the company is expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 65.87 crore. 
 
NHPC Limited, a Government of India-owned company, is the country’s largest hydroelectric power development organisation, operating 25 power stations across 13 states. In addition to hydroelectric power, NHPC is involved in solar and wind energy generation. 

More From This Section

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts lower at 80,050; Nifty at 24,400; Financials, Health drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

ACC, 2 pvt banks among 8 midcap stocks turn favourable on tech charts

IPO

Sagility India IPO opens on Nov 7: Check GMP, dates, & other key details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares fly 13% on Rs 108-cr order from NABARD

Adani airports

Adani Enterprises share price gains 5% on strong September quarter results

 
The company offers a wide range of services, including project management, construction, consultancy, and power trading, along with design and engineering, procurement, and operational maintenance for power plants. 
 
Furthermore, NHPC’s subsidiaries include NHDC Limited, Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited, and Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited. 
 
The market capitalisation of NHPC is Rs 83,273.34 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.
 
The 52-week high of NHPC is Rs 118.45 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 49.20 apiece.
 
At 1:26 PM, NHPC shares were trading 2.17 per cent higher at Rs 82.32 per share. In  comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent lower at 80,015.69 levels.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Concor shares rise 4% after company declares dividend, reports Q2 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has zoomed 32% in 3 days: Details here

equity trading volumes, share market

Genesys International stock flies over 9% after signing pact with SatSure

Star Health Insurance

Star Health slips 7% after reporting 11% fall in PAT in Q2 to Rs 111-cr

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Indoco Remedies zooms 5% after USFDA approval for anti-smoking drug

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY NHPC solar project NHPC Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon