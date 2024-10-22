Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty futures premium erodes; options hints at more pain below 24,700

Nifty futures premium erodes; options hints at more pain below 24,700

F&O cues for Oct 22: Breakout from 24,700-25,250 range to trigger the next directional move, said Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Securities. IndiaMart InterMesh and RBL Bank among 16 stocks in F&O ban today.

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Futures & Options (F&O) Insights for Tuesday, October 22: The Nifty October futures traded with a negative bias yesterday and eventually ended 0.3 per cent lower at 24,789 with the premium reducing to 8 points as against 95 points the day before. The open interest (OI) too declined by 2.7 per cent to 5.16 lakh contracts.

Technically, the Nifty formed a bearish candle on Monday, which indicates weakness. However, the index managed to hold the neckline support of the head and shoulder pattern and close above the 24,700 level, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

On the upside, the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (21-DEMA) around 25,120 will be the major hurdle for the Nifty, followed by 25,240. If Nifty sustains below 24,700, then further weakness could be possible, the analyst said in a note.

Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty October futures also dipped 0.3 alongside a sharp fall in premium. The premium for the October series plunged from 216 points to 77 points, while the OI decreased by 3 per cent.

On the chart, the Bank Nifty too formed a bearish candle but managed to close just above the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average (21-DEMA) support, which is placed near 51,915.

On the downside, the 100-DEMA support is positioned near 51,090, with last week's low near 51,000. Thus, 51,000 - 51,100 could offer good support for Bank Nifty in the short term, said Hrishikesh Yedve.

More From This Section

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 50 pts down, at 81,100; Nifty at 24,800; Orient shares up 4%

ipo market listing share market

IPOs in Samvat 2080: Rs 1.08trn raised; will Samvat 2081 keep frenzy alive?

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Stocks to watch, Oct 22: Hyundai Motor, Ola Electric, Union Bank, HFCL

equity trading volumes, share market

Market Today: Hyundai India IPO listing; RBI says festive demand intact

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank: Check support, resistance & other key levels


Key Insights from Nifty, Bank Nifty options data

In the options market, there is a significant concentration of open interest at the 25,000 Call and 24,500/24,000 Put levels. The Nifty Put-Call Ratio (PCR-OI) stands at 0.59, indicating a cautious market sentiment, said Sahaj Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Head of Derivatives Research, Kotak Securities.

In the near future, 24,700 is expected to act as a key support level for the Nifty, while 25,250 could serve as a crucial hurdle. A breakout on either side may trigger a directional move in that respective direction, Sahaj added.

Active trading within the 24,800 - 24,900 Call range and the 24,500 - 24,700 Put range highlights resistance near 24,900 - 25,000 and support between 24,500 - 24,700. The increased call writing between 24,800 and 25,000 indicates that sellers are establishing positions at these psychological levels, while put writers remain cautious amid the prevailing bearish sentiment, explains Dhupesh Dhameja, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities.

In case of Bank Nifty, options data indicates substantial OI at the 52,500 strike calls (36.79 lakh contracts) and the 51,000-strike put (26.39 lakh contracts). Active trading in the 52,000 - 52,200 Call range and the 51,700 - 51,900 Put range suggests resistance around 52,000 - 52,200 and support between 51,500 - 51,900, the note from SAMCO Securities stated.

The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) has dropped from 1.26 to 0.86, signalling a shift towards bearish sentiment as call writers reinforce their dominance. The 'max pain' level at 52,000 remains a critical threshold for determining the market's next direction, Dhupesh said.

FII, DII, and Retail: Who bought and who sold on October 21?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold 5,706 contracts of index futures worth Rs 333.13 crore on Monday.

The NSE data shows that FIIs net sold 5,722 contracts of Nifty futures for a consideration of Rs 356.81 crore and 2,366 contracts of MidCap Nifty futures; while net bought 1,829 contracts of Bank Nifty futures for Rs 142.21 crore yesterday.

The data shows that FIIs open interest (OI) in Nifty futures contracts dipped by 1.9 per cent to 2.95 lakh contracts. Whereas, the OI in Bank Nifty futures increased by 4.2 per cent to 1.31 lakh contracts and in case of MidCap Nifty the OI moved a tad higher to 62,700 contracts. The overall OI in index futures, however, decreased by 1,1000odd contracts to 4.92 lakh contracts.

Pursuant to which, the FIIs overall long-short ratio in index futures eased a wee bit to 0.49. This ratio implies that FIIs hold 2 short positions in index futures for every long open position.

Meanwhile, retail investors' long-short ratio in index futures climbed to 1.83 - its highest level since June 05. Retail investors now hold near about 7 long bets in index futures for every 4 short trades.

Proprietary traders, further, pared their bullish bets by 9 basis points to 1.09 - meaning they now hold near about an equal amount of bullish and bearish bets in index futures. 

Whereas, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) long-short ratio remained steady at 0.62.

Stocks in F&O ban period on Tuesday, October 22

A total of 16 stocks are placed under the futures & options ban period today. Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), IndiaMart InterMesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank and SAIL.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Nifty resistance stands at 25,000-mark; Bias for Bank Nifty turns positive

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty pivot stands at 24,800, Bank Nifty 51,800; shows F&O data

The Budget for 2024-25 has thrown a spanner in the works for foreign flows in Indian equities. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned aggressive buyers for the first time in calendar year 2024 (CY24) on a monthly basis, but have now resorted t

FIIs least bullish since June; OI in Nifty futures down at 3 lakh contracts

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Dixon, MCX, Divis Lab: Trading strategies in F&O stocks with high PCR

Stock brokers

Nifty, Bank Nifty consolidate amid lower volumes; 14 stocks in F&O ban

Topics : derivatives trading Equity derivatives stock market trading F&O stock F&O Strategies Trading strategies Nifty futures Nifty F&O Bank Nifty technical analysis Market Outlook Nifty Outlook share market Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon