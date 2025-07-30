Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Nifty key levels to watch on July 30; Check top stock picks for today

Nifty key levels to watch on July 30; Check top stock picks for today

The Nifty's close near the day's high resulted in a bullish 'engulfing' candlestick pattern on the daily chart

Nifty outlook

In the short term, 24,882 and 25,000 are identified as crucial hurdles on the upside for Nifty

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty outlook

Breaking a three-session losing streak, the Nifty gained 140 points (0.57 per cent) to close at 24,821. After opening 71 points lower, the index immediately reversed course, staging a recovery of almost 250 points from its early morning low of 24,598 to reach 24,847. The Nifty's close near the day's high resulted in a bullish 'engulfing' candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Consequently, previous day's low of 24,598 now establishes itself as a new support level for the Nifty. In the short term, 24,882 and 25,000 are identified as crucial hurdles on the upside.

Stocks to buy:

 
Buy HBL Engineering| CMP:₹580| Target:₹617| Stop-loss:₹547
 
 
Stock price has formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes on intraday charts. The stock price has taken support on a 200 double exponential moving average (DEMA). Daily RSI has reached above 40, indicating a sustainable up trend.
 
Buy Amara Raja Energy & Mobility| CMP:₹993| Target:₹1,085| Stop-loss:₹946 
Stock price has formed a bullish 'piercing line' candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes. The stock price has surpassed 50 DEMA resistance. The stock price has formed a strong base near long-term trend line on the monthly chart. Indicators and oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on the daily chart.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst, HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

technical callls stock markets Stock calls Nifty50 Markets stocks

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

