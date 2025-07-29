Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Madhusudan Kela and Family sells entire Waaree Energies, Samhi Hotels stake



Frequent revisiting of investments a must: Madhusudan Kela



Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Madhusudan Kela and Family has exited from Waaree Energies and Samhi Hotels by selling their remaining stakes in the two companies, the latest shareholding data with the BSE showed on Tuesday.

At the end of March quarter shareholding data, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela owned a 1.16 per cent stake in Waaree Energies, and 1.69 per cent holding in Samhi Hotels.

However, as per the latest data on the BSE, Madhuri's name is no longer listed among the public shareholders in the June 2025 quarter.

In addition, Madhusudan Kela also trimmed its stakeholding by offloading 94,672 shares or 0.31 per cent stake in financial services company Choice International in the April-June quarter.

 

The combined value of the stake sale in these three companies stood at around Rs 1,132.10 crore.

The stake in Samhi Hotels was valued at around Rs 83.24 crore, and the holding in Waaree Energies was worth around Rs 1,049 crore.

It is not clear whether the Kela family has fully exited or if their shareholding has merely dropped below the 1 per cent disclosure threshold as prescribed by Sebi, under which individual holdings are not mandatorily required to be disclosed.

Madhusudan Muralidhar Kela is an investor and entrepreneur who founded MK Ventures in 2018. He also founded Invexa Capital, a portfolio management venture. Prior to that, Madhusudan was a former head of equities at Reliance Capital.

His wife Madhuri Kela (also known as Mahi Madhusudan Kela), co-manages their investment portfolio and is an active investor in her own right.

Madhusudan Kela publicly owned stakes in 14 companies, including Choice International, Prataap Snacks and Mkventures Capital -- where Madhu Kela is the promoter -- with a combined net worth of Rs 2,870.52 crore as on July 29, 2025.

The share sale indicates a reshuffle in one of the country's most closely followed individual portfolios. However, the family has not issued any official statement on the reasons behind the divestments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

