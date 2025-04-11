Nifty rose in 10 out of 12 Apr F&O series; needs 5% rally to extend record

The April 2025 futures & options (F&O) series will be one of the shortest in terms of number of trading days, owing to numerous trading holidays. Yesterday, April 10 (Thursday) was a stock market holiday on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti holiday. This shall be followed by 2 more trading holidays in the following week on April 14 and April 18 owing to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday. Earlier in the April series, markets were closed for trading on March 31 on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id). Thus with 4 trading holidays, the April F&O series will be having only 16 trading sessions. In the history of derivatives trading, there have been only 2 other instances of 16 trading sessions - April 2014 and April 2009. Overall, on an average the April series has recorded lesser trading sessions of around 18-19 as against the average of around 20-21 days in the rest of the calendar months. Apart from being among the shorter F&O series, here's an interesting market trend (Nifty) observed in the month of April in the last 12 years. ALSO READ | 65 days and counting! Nifty spends longest time below 200-DMA post Covid-19 The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index has ended higher in the last 10 out of 12 April F&O series. Historical data shows that the Nifty on an average has rallied 3.5 per cent in the last 10 winning April months. The least gain was recorded in the month of April 2019 at 0.2 per cent, while the highest was registered in the very next year April 2020 - wherein the Nifty surged 13.9 per cent as the market bounced back from the Covid-19 triggered crash. If the unusual price movement in April 2020 were to be excluded, still the average gains in 9 other winning months of April stand at a healthy 2.4 per cent. In the only two other 16-day F&O series thus far, the Nifty logged a 2.2 per cent gain in April 2014, and a sharp 10.1 per cent surge in April 2009. In the only two negative April months in the last 12 years, the Nifty was down 2.4 per cent in April 2022, and slipped 1.9 per cent in April 2015. Thus, data reveals that the broader market mood in April has been largely positive.