Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:02 PM IST
Nikita Papers IPO opens on May 27: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

Nikita Papers IPO opens on May 27: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

Nikita Papers has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹94 to ₹104 per equity share

ipo market listing share market

Nikita Papers IPO will open for subscription on May 27

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nikita Papers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of paper manufacturer Nikita Papers will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The New Delhi-based company aims to raise ₹67.54 crore through a fresh issue of 6.5 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Nikita Papers IPO:

Nikita Papers IPO price band, lot size

Nikita Papers has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹94 to ₹104 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,49,600 for two lots.
 

Nikita Papers IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Friday, May 30, 2025. Shares of Nikita Papers will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. 

Nikita Papers IPO registrar, lead manager

Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager.

Nikita Papers IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure towards setting up a power plant and ₹5 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

